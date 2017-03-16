17 Coffee Gadgets You’ll Wish You Had Sooner

If you clicked on this guide, it’s understood that we’re preaching to the choir, but: COFFEE! SO GOOD! CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT! NECTAR OF THE GODS! COFFEE COFFEE COFEE!​

Alright, now that we got that out of the way, let’s get to the goods.

There are as many coffee tutorials as there are over-roasted beans at Starbucks. We’re partial to this one, but the TL;DR version is: there are lots of ways to make a great cup of coffee. So pick the one that works best for you and don’t apologize.

Once you’ve decided on that, invest in all the whatnots and doodads your heart desires. Here are a few of our favorites.



“If coffee is nectar of the gods, then this is Thor’s coffeemaker.”

The Oxx Coffeeboxx is crush-proof to 1500lbs, dust-proof, spill-proof, water and impact resistant — and still pumps out one of the greatest on-the-go cups you can get in just about three minutes. Need coffee? Just pick it up and throw it in the trunk.

Just because you’re away from home, doesn’t mean you have to settle for so-so coffee. This pour-over drip is built out of collapsible, portable, and incredibly lightweight stainless steel that rests neatly on top of your camp mug for a quality cup of outdoor coffee. Once you're done, it folds up to take up almost no space at all in your pack.

Blending traditional craft with modern design, this french press is just begging to be put on display in your chic-as-hell loft apartment. (Or at least will make you feel like that’s your life, even if it’s actually crappy two bedroom you share with three other dudes.)





Visually, this thing is a showstopper. (What else would you expect coming from Japanese maker Hario, whose name literally means “King Of Glass”?) But this thing is also very much for the patient, with brew time clocking in at a 5-7 hours. Good things are always worth the wait though, right?

This pour-over kettle’s beautifully functional design kicks your brewing up a notch. It’s got a precision pour spout, a built in brew-range thermometer to keep track of the temperature, and a counterbalanced handle that moves the center of mass back towards your hand. The perfect pour over every time.

This handy tool works as measuring spoon and then doubles as a clip to keep yer beans fresh. We love smart design that also saves space.

Then you definitely need a coffee cup holder. Just make sure to look sharp and stay safe out there, friends.

Because 1. They help you reduce waste and 2. They let you use your (far superior) grounds in a way that’s still easy and efficient.

And these come in a set of two. One for you, and one for your boo. Or both for you in case you break one, which we both know will end up happening eventually.

This lil buddy does the trick. It’s like getting fancy coffee shop coffee, but this way you don’t have to put on pants to walk down the street.

Or your beer colder for longer. Either way, this thermos is double walled and has vacuum-sealed insulation to keep your brew always at the right temperature.

Not only is the AeroPress easy to travel with, it helps lessen the bitterness and acidity you can sometimes get in coffee. You end up with a smooth, rich-tasting cup every time and no excuse for adding cream and sugar.

This pour over kettle is designed to slowly release water into your filter, allowing for a slow steeping process. Which, in turn, brings out the full flavor of the beans. This bad boy is built to last and crafted to quickly bring water to boil.

Ok, so it kind of is your average mason jar. But with a koozie! And it’s only $10! You’re going to end up drinking out of this thing every morning, so go ahead and get a few.

This handheld contraption lets you make espresso no matter where you are. No batteries or cables required.

The Duo Coffee Steeper takes just three minutes to fill your mug with hot coffee and is in a class all its own. You’ve got the power to make your joe as strong (or as weak) as your want, all while the aromas waft from the top chamber. When your ideal cup is ready, just twist the silicone center and release the liquid into the bottom chamber. Best part? You don't need any filter papers to get started.

“The ROK is like the finest pen in the world, but it relies on you being able to write!” It may take some time to master, but wants you’ve got it, this bean juicer is so worth the effort. It’s a gorgeous piece of machinery that doesn’t rely on electricity and even comes with a milk frother. Not to mention a 10-year warranty.

Brew's on. Bottoms up.





