​If Prince is looking down on us from above, he's probably very pissed off right now. Today, six Prince music videos appeared on YouTube to stream for free. Prince was notoriously tight-fisted with his intellectual property, threatening YouTube in 2007, and challenging a video of a baby dancing to "Let's Go Crazy".

Before today, most of Prince's work was only available on Tidal. But now, after Prince's death, it appears that the content floodgates have opened. Enjoy.

Let's Go Crazy

When Doves Cry

Take Me With U

Baby I'm A Star

I Would Die 4 U