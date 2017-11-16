Amazon's Fast Shipping Has A High Human Cost, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The shady ethics of Amazon Prime Now, the everlasting appeal of Vans and the innate sexism of Slack.

Have you ever stared at the fast and impossibly cheap shipping options on Amazon's website and thought: "Yes, but at what cost?" For a time, there was some plausible deniability. Books like Brad Stone's The Everything Store suggested that Bezos, and thus Amazon as a company, was willing to self-sacrifice much in order to reach more customers. For a time, it was thought that Amazon's low prices and fast shipping were the product of taking almost every dollar of profit and reinvesting it on R&D, infrastructure and undercutting (or outright buying) the competition.

Bryan Menegus's investigation into the contractors Amazon hires to make "last-mile" delivers shows a much less charitable, and much more menacing corporate behemoth. It is a system that is rife with unaccountability, exploitation and little, if any, legal protection for those who take up the thankless job of getting you your tea candles and toilet paper to your place on time. If you would like a snapshot of what labor rights look like in the year 2017, look no further than Menegus's chronicle of the plight of the Amazon Flex Driver.

[Gizmodo]

Here's the thing about Vans. With regular use, they last, at best, maybe eight months. And yet, as a cultural footwear touchstone, they endure.

That's not to say they haven't had ups and downs. Jonathan Evans has a wonderful history on the company's troubles and eventual refresh. It's a nice and comfortable thing to read. Just like their shoes.

It might not broach the issue of how the skating community might see a foundational brand starting to bleed a little too much into the mainstream. It might not tackle the eventuality that people might eventually get tired of everyone wearing the same shoe with cuffed jeans and slightly-flashy socks.

But that's okay. For now, things are simple and good. You buy a pair of Vans. You put them on and they feel comfy, they look good and you don't have to think about them too much. It's nice to have things that you don't have to think about too much.

[Esquire]

It would seem obvious that if you are going to launch a rocket, you should perhaps anticipate, or at least take into account, the possibility that the rocket might not go in the direction you planned it to. This, of course, did not occur to the government folks who decided to launch a V-2 Rocket in the middle of the New Mexico Desert in 1947.

In an excerpt from Joe Pappalardo's upcoming book on the history of US spaceflight, Pappalardo details just how it took the US government over a decade to decide that, yeah, you know what, it's probably a good idea to launch rockets out over the ocean. Just under a decade later, NASA put a man on the moon.

[Popular Mechanics]

Chances are if you are reading this right now on this website, that you are probably a well-educated man. As a well-educated man you probably have a decent job. Your job probably uses Slack, or some sort of chat program, to facilitate coordination. Chances are, because you are a well educated man, your chat habits are silently excluding others. Namely: Women.

Before anything else, read Leah Fessler on how even in seemingly "equal" spaces like an internet chat, men can alienate, intimidate and silence their peers. Read what her and the women in their story have to say about their experiences, and start to take account of how you present yourself and what you say. It's something that I, after reading Fessler, found myself personally guilty of. Talking too much, or too bluntly, or posting too many links or not responding to chats immediately.

Up until now, I was always under the assumption (aren't men like us always?) that because everyone in the Slack "grew up online" that we all adopted the same sort of chat habits. That we all used AIM and were on the same page as to what "normal" behavior is when it comes to a text field you type into and send online. Embarrassingly, shamefully, it took 29 years and a single article to finally drive home the idea that, yeah you idiot, you are not immune to (and have definitely benefited from) gender norms.

I find it a little hard to write about on here. I feel partially stupid. Part of me feels like even talking about it, in some way, perpetuates the problem. That female issues require male validation to be taken seriously, and here I am validating them and telling other men to take them seriously. How does one acknowledge and encourage others to do the same without perpetuating the role of a gatekeeper? Would you have read and believed Fessler's story had it not been on this website? Would you do the same for future stories like it?

I suppose the only thing to do is have a think. Have a good, long think about the things you tell yourself. Because, buddy, it's the only way things are going to get better.

[Quartz]