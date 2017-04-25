What The Heck Are These Jeans? Pt. 2

There's style, and then there's whatever the hell Nordstrom.com has been trying to push in the denim department lately. Previously we showed you these jeans, made by Topshop and on sale at Nordstrom:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2109ee956ae249f88bdf621c74512f72_658802ff50ba49208d261fce46f1451e_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Perhaps encouraged by the response these abominations received on the internet, Nordstrom.com is back with another denim crime, this time from PRPS — the pre-muddied Barracuda jeans:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/cb8b289da4ef48269258e8a850faeb85_658802ff50ba49208d261fce46f1451e_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





How much for the pleasure of wearing some jeans caked in indeterminate brown substance (is it better or worse if it's actual mud? We can't decide)? A mere $425.

Let's get some detail on that dirt:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/54b1e9ae6e8244d393c27b58b5d35ad7_658802ff50ba49208d261fce46f1451e_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

That's the good stuff.





So next time you want to look like you've just spent a day playing backyard football with Brett Favre or like you tripped and fell in a worksite on your way to the office, Nordstrom is there for you and your ever-shrinking bank account.





[H/T Philip Lewis]