Streamer Figures Out An Extremely Clever Way To Stream A PPV Fight

The market for illicit streams of PPV events is booming, but video game streamer AJ Lester took a different, extremely clever tack — superimposing himself over the fight with a game controller and pretending as if he was streaming a MMA video game:

How has he pretended to play a ufc fight on stream to avoid getting copyrighted LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/I4ykqwqrTA — Aaron (@TheRealSMA) December 3, 2017

If you were to make a legal argument for the transformative nature of Lester's stream, look no further than his over-the-top, highly enjoyable reactions:

To be fair, we have no idea how this would hold up in court, but apparently Lester has yet to receive any notice about his actions.





[Via The Verge]​



