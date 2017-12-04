THIS IS BRILLIANT

Streamer Figures Out An Extremely Clever Way To Stream A PPV Fight

The market for illicit streams of PPV events is booming, but video game streamer AJ Lester took a different, extremely clever tack — superimposing himself over the fight with a game controller and pretending as if he was streaming a MMA video game: 

 

If you were to make a legal argument for the transformative nature of Lester's stream, look no further than his over-the-top, highly enjoyable reactions: 

 

To be fair, we have no idea how this would hold up in court, but apparently Lester has yet to receive any notice about his actions.


[Via The Verge]​


