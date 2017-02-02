What The Reviews Have To Say About NBC's New DC Universe Sitcom 'Powerless'

Ah, superheroes — for being pretty rare in the fictional worlds they inhabit, there sure is a lot of focus on their stories and not, say, on the people who work in the skyscraper that just got toppled. Premiering tonight at 8:30 pm ET, NBC's new show Powerless, set in the DC Comics universe, is going to flip that script... as a workplace sitcom.

Vanessa Hudgens leads the cast as Emily, a young grad who just accepted a position at Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Bruce Wayne's corporate behemoth. Alan Tudyk plays Van Wayne, Bruce's not-so-successful cousin who's put Emily in charge of an R&D team — Ron (Ron Funches), Teddy (Danny Pudi) and Wendy (Jennie Pierson). Is Powerless good for a laugh or is it a heroic attempt gone awry? Here's what the reviews say:





There Are Still Some DC Heroes, Villains, And References Surrounding 'Powerless'

Charm City, a taint on the planet in comparison to Gotham according to Van Wayne (Alan Tudyk), is a place crawling with supervillains who cause daily destruction and rain death down upon the innocent – and totally apathetic – citizenry. The problem is that there are just as many superheroes flying around the skies taking down the bad guys, and causing the same amount of damage in the process.

I cannot stress how much more you will enjoy this series if you're already a fan of the DC lore. Powerless is packed to the brim with references and homages to all sorts of classic DC elements -- from Starro to Shazam. The series even sets up Batman's presence in the universe as a very relevant aspect of Powerless' long-term story, and that's the aspect of the show that has me the most willing to stick around and see how this plays out.

This Show, Premiering With Pilot #2, Has Needed Some Work

Powerless was originally developed by A to Z creator Ben Queen, who left over creative differences and was replaced by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker (Surviving Jack), and the pilot that will air on Thursday night at 8:30 feels like a work still in progress.

It’s very early to say more; the show went through major changes in development, and NBC only released the much workshopped pilot to critics. But there’s a light, nimble humor to the show’s treatment of superpowers and heroic antics — a much needed respite from the angst and self-seriousness of so many superheroes on the small-screen, who are all so fixated on saving the world.

For A High-Concept Show It's Fairly By-The-Numbers

There’s an enjoyably bright, “Pushing Daisies”-like color palette to the world of “Powerless,” but there’s not a lot to make a viewer laugh in this comedy. The gadgets are vaguely amusing but not laugh riots and the plot is, like with “Superior Donuts,” blah in its banality: Bruce Wayne wants to close the company down because it seems obsolete, can they possibly come up with a new, creative, useful development in 21 minutes? Duh, of course they can.

Powerless keeps things lighthearted, and there's a clear case one can make that DC needs that right now. Even the comic book giant's more whimsical properties like The Flash have a tendency to get pretty dark at times. However, I would argue that Powerless has a nasty habit of overcompensating and swinging too far in the direction of sweet and cheerful. The show simply needs more of an edge to reach its full potential.

All-In-All, This Show Could Be Super... Someday

Pudi’s new character has more swagger and sarcasm than his well-known role as Abed on Community, and a prickly friendship with Emily could make Powerless feel less assembly-line crafted than it does at this point, but the show does little to build a central group of co-workers that you want to see interacting and ribbing one another on a weekly basis, and that’s probably its biggest kryptonite of all[...] the show frequently feels like a lesser version of the best NBC workaday sitcoms.

If DC Comics deep-cuts are your thing, at least the first episode will probably please you. On the other hand, if nobody on the cast list immediately piques your interest, wait to see if this show can find its footing... or if NBC zaps it with a cancellation ray.

