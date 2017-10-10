'Portal' Just Turned 10 Years Old, And I'm An Adult Now

​I don't think I stayed home from school on October 9th, 2007, the day "The Orange Box" came​ out, but I certainly thought about it.

In high school there was nothing that felt quite so important as a big video game release, and 2007 — my freshman year — was chock full of them. "Bioshock," "Mass Effect," "Assassin's Creed," "The Witcher" and "Uncharted" all made their debuts that year. The "Halo" and "Call of Duty" series saw what would eventually go on to be genre-defining sequels.

Valve's "The Orange Box" itself was a triple-threat: it came with the latest installment of the legendary "Half-Life" series, a long-awaited successor to the pioneering class-based multiplayer of "Team Fortress," and it packed in "Portal," an unassuming puzzle game that blew everyone away with inventive gameplay and delightful jokes. It was a great time to be enthusiastic about video games, especially if you had lots of free time and friends with which to play them.

Ten years later, the context I play games in looks a lot different.

If you were to go back in time to 2007 and ask me to describe myself then, the younger me would probably talk your ear off about video games. It's not that I didn't have other likes and interests, but games superseded everything else — and that's more-or-less a fine way for a teenager to be. You're still figuring things out about yourself and about what you like.

I'd been interested in making games for a while before 2007 and the release of "Portal," but after playing it I became deeply invested in the idea. I started tinkering with the level design tools. Between classes I'd sketch puzzle ideas on graph paper. I was in deep.

Meanwhile, in the next town over (I grew up in the Seattle suburbs), Valve was busy working on what would come after "The Orange Box." Over the next few years the company released a couple more games, including the "Left 4 Dead" titles and a wonderful sequel to "Portal," but fans (myself included) all hoped for another "Half-Life" title. Which, of course, never came. The cliffhanger at the end of "Half-Life 2: Episode 2," the episodic installment packaged in "The Orange Box," stayed utterly unresolved for over nine years.

The final nail in the "Half-Life" coffin was pounded in just over a month ago when former Valve employee and main "Half-Life" writer Marc Laidlaw posted a shortened version of what could've been the plot to "Half-Life 2: Episode 3" had the company followed through with development. I'm not the first to remark on how oddly final it felt to read the plot summary — to see the bones of a game that could've been laid bare in a straightforward blog post. Getting closure wasn't just strange because it finally happened, but because it largely felt like an afterthought. It was already obvious that Valve wouldn't make another single player game.

Valve switched tracks in 2013 with the release of "Dota 2," a new take on the highly competitive MOBA genre of games. MOBAs are the poster child genre for eSports and they can make oodles of money through in-game costumes and cosmetics, certainly more than big-budget single player games like "Portal" or "Half-Life" do. Valve's game distribution platform Steam was already an industry juggernaut by the release of "Portal 2" in 2011, and it's only gotten bigger and more hegemonic since, prompting the creation of upstarts like itch.io that are driven less by profit and more by the creative power of games — what Steam used to be.

Valve also helped bring virtual reality to high-end consumers with the Vive headset, which included some of the only new Valve-produced solitary experiences since "Portal 2." The company also created more conventional hardware like Steam Machine consoles and customizable controllers. Valve wants Steam to be on your laptop, your phone, in a box next to your TV and essential to a VR ecosystem. They don't have to make the game that convinces you to let them in. In every respect, Valve had clearly moved on from their single player stories long before Laidlaw left the company.



As for video games and the people who play them, only the most stubborn choose to remain stuck in 2007, expectantly waiting for another "Half-Life" or "Portal." Problem is, there are plenty of astoundingly stubborn people who play video games.

When I was thinking of making video games as a teenager, I wasn't giving much if any thought as to what it really means to play them or to buy them. I was in a privileged position in terms of access to the latest titles and in terms of how the popular culture surrounding games catered to people like me. I was a white, cis-male teen — games were marketed to people like me, largely focus tested on people like me and you didn't even need a horribly toxic political moment like Gamergate to know that video game culture had a horde of gatekeepers who looked just like me.

Here's a vile example amongst many: Jade Raymond, a producer on the original "Assassin's Creed," was depicted in a pornographic comic strip that went viral on gaming forums. A lot has changed since 2007, but some things have just become more evident.

Repeated exposure to those poisonous attitudes certainly changed the way I look at games, but you'd think it wouldn't change the way I look at Valve. Ultimately, though, Valve is more in the business of selling games — to anyone and everyone — than in the business making them these days. As I've moved away from thinking of gaming as core to my identity, every business move Valve has made is an effort to become synonymous with gaming itself.

So "The Orange Box" is ten years old now. "Portal," its ending ditty and all the overplayed cake memes have been with us for a full decade. There is a small part of me that's still excited to see what comes of the "Epistle 3 Game Jam," a collection of fan efforts to adapt Laidlaw's "Half-Life" ending in playable form.

That said, I don't really want an official continuation of "Half-Life" or "Portal." Mainstream games are biased towards appealing to people who look like me, but if the last ten years of sequels and reboots are any indication, trying to give people exactly what you think they want — especially anybody who identifies strongly with what they consume — can lead to disappointing, even gross results.

I might've stayed home on release day to play "Portal," but the fact that I can't remember if I did speaks volumes. I loved that game, and I still do… but if a "Portal 3" or "Half-Life 3" came out tomorrow, I'd read about it on my lunch break.



