On Facts, Fun And Falsehoods. A Note From Today's Guest Editor

Last summer, a veteran reporter from the United Kingdom asked my opinion on — what else — the election. The idea that "fake news" was going to be a deciding factor in our nation’s future was just starting to percolate in the hot-take machine, and he wanted to know how I felt about the challenge of convincing readers that facts were facts and fiction was fiction.

And I was like, dude, I write about science. Welcome to my life.

We don’t like having our deep-seated beliefs shaken — that’s a psychological phenomenon scientists have recognized for a while now. Trying to hold two conflicting truths at once (which is what we do, unconsciously, when we try to accept evidence that goes against something we "know"), makes us deeply uncomfortable. So we perceive the presentation of facts that don’t jibe with personal philosophy as an attack, and do anything possible to disregard the evidence at hand. Feeling targeted, we actually end up more convinced that our incorrectly-held ideology is true. This is called the backfire effect. As Stanford University psychologist Leon Festinger put it over half a century ago: "A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point."

While science writers deal with this daily, other reporters are now starting to feel it too. Simply presenting facts — the fact that scientists have reached the consensus that human activities contribute to global climate change, and that this is a very bad thing, for example — has never been enough. And sometimes it backfires.

So while it can be frustrating to see scientific facts treated as partisan political talking points, it’s nothing new. We’ve been here before. And we’ll keep doing our best to change the minds that need changing.

That’s why I love leading the science team at PopSci: We take our name pretty seriously, and we know that writing about science and tech for everyone means writing about science and tech for folks who might not always like the facts we present to them. It’s easy to respond to that kind of pushback with cynicism and snark — or, worse, condescension. But Popular Science has a different take.

Like a lot of science writers, I got into the business because it seemed like the best way to never grow up. I wanted to fuel a perpetual sense of wonder; constantly absorbing the latest advances in science like some lucky little internet sponge seemed like a dream. And I was right: Humankind visited Pluto, landed on the surface of a comet, detected the minute ripples in the fabric of spacetime created by colliding black holes, and threw a robot into orbit around the most petulant planet in the solar system. And hell, that was just space news. From human genome editing to poop transplants, the 21st century is shaping up like a work of science fiction.

In 2017, we’re not going to stop serving our readers the stone-cold facts we know they need to hear. But we’re not going to stop trying to delight them, either.​