The Latest Pokémon Movie Ruins Pikachu In The Weirdest Way Possible

If you're thinking of watching a new Pokémon movie in 2017, be warned: spoilers ahead.

"Pokémon: I Choose You", the twentieth Pokémon movie, was just released to celebrate the series' twentieth anniversary (time flies). It retells the very beginning of Ash Ketchum's journey as a Pokémon trainer​, though with some pretty significant changes (no Misty or Brock, for instance). Ash's first and best-loved Pokémon is still Pikachu, as it should be.

In the very first Pokémon movie, "Mewtwo Strikes Back" — yes, a weird "Star Wars"-y name and no, not the one Herman Cain famously quoted — Ash dies at the end. Of course, this is only temporary, as the Pokémon magically bring Ash back to life.

A similar thing happens towards the end of "I Choose You," only Pikachu does something strange. Pikachu talks. Using human words. Just watch this clip from Ryan Broderick:





Hi, I am just learning that Pikachu speaks English in the new Pokemon movie and, yes, it is extremely fucking weird pic.twitter.com/k5hm5lyW7Y — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) November 13, 2017

As Allegra Frank at Polygon noted last week, Pikachu never talked in the show or any of the other previous movies. Meowth of Team Rocket was particularly chatty, a handful of powerful Pokémon communicated through telepathy, but your normal Pokémon — Pikachu among them — would only say their own name.

It just ain't right. If you feel the need bear witness to this horror yourself, in person, there should still be some screenings left in the movie's limited stateside run. If you wish you could go back in time to prevent this from ever happening, unfortunately the legendary time-traveling Pokémon Celebi isn't real.





