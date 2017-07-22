The 'Pokémon Go' Fest In Chicago Is Kind Of A Disaster

​Last summer, when Pokémon Go was at the height of its popularity, the game was dogged by connectivity issues — it seemed like any time you opened the app, you had a 1 in 3 chance of being able to play.

Apparently, 1) a lot of people are still playing Pokémon Go, and 2) those connectivity issues are still around, at least based on scenes from Saturday's Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago:

Of course, you have to be inside the even to experience the spotty coverage, and it seems a lot of attendees can't even get that far:

For every 10min stuck in this line after starting Niantic should give US a dollar back. #PokemonGOFest — Jennifer (@jenninjuice1) July 22, 2017

Kotaku has gathered up more of the (angry) reactions.





[Via Kotaku]