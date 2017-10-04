What The Early, Hands-On Reviews Say About Google's New Pixelbook

During its hardware release event on Wednesday, Google introduced the most expensive Chromebook yet. Starting at $999, the new Pixelbook is a laptop-tablet hybrid with a compatible $99 stylus, built-in Google Assistant and the ability to run Android apps. Is it the start of a new era of premium Chromebooks, or does the Pixelbook lack the versatility to justify its steep cost? Here's what tech writers are saying after spending a little time playing around with the Pixelbook this afternoon.

The Machine Is Lightweight, Stylish And Satisfying

The Pixelbook really does look something special — like Google has taken the Pixel smartphone, stretched it out to 12 inches, and then flattened it with a steamroller.

It's only 10mm thick, and weighs a scant 1kg, so you'll barely notice you've got one sat in a backpack. The whole thing is made from aluminium, with a strip of white silicone across the top third of the lid to really make it stand out from the crowd of existing Chromebooks.

[Stuff]

The Pixelbook is as well built and as accomplished as anything that Apple or Microsoft has made. Everything about it feels expensive. The glass trackpad, which supports two and three-finger gestures, is smooth to the touch and makes scrolling effortless.



[Wired UK]

Typing On The Pixelbook Is A Pleasure, And The Keyboard Doesn't Feel Obtrusive In Tablet Mode

The keyboard is ... excellent — keys are nice and large, and I was able to type comfortably and accurately right off the bat. Some won't like the minimal travel here, but it doesn't feel quite as shallow as Apple's butterfly keyboards.



[Engadget]

OK, not everyone will be a fan of the shallow keys, which don't have much travel at all, but each one felt firm and were plenty large enough for me to type at speed right away, without any typos creeping in. The keys don't stick out beyond the frame of the machine, so they don't feel weird when you're in tablet mode.

[Stuff]

The hinge is unobtrusive yet feels incredibly smooth and solid; the keyboard is very nice to type on and the rubbery wrist rests feel absolutely lovely under your palms.

[Expert Reviews UK]

Those pads serve multiple purposes: they're more comfortable to rest your palms on than aluminum, they add a small gap to protect the screen from getting schmuckle from the keyboard on it, and they serve as anti-skid feet when you have the Pixelbook flipped around in "cinema" mode, or in tablet mode.



[The Verge]

The Large Bezels Were Intentional, But That Doesn't Mean They Look Good

The 12.3-inch touchscreen has fairly large bezels around it. Trond Wuellner, group product manager for Pixelbook, claims that was a conscious choice. It makes it easier to hold in tablet mode and it also helps keep the laptop itself thin.



[The Verge]

The only downside to the design is the chunky bezel around the display, which looks dated compared to the likes of the Dell XPS 13 and Apple Macbook.



[Wired UK]

With Apple, Lenovo and Dell getting progressively closer to the edge of the display, the chunky black borders around the Pixelbook's screen feel decidedly old-hat. At least the whole thing is edge-to-edge glass, which hammers home the premium feel of the whole device.

[Stuff]

In Tablet Mode, The Stylus Is Responsive And Has Some Cool Additional Functions

The 12.3-inch touchscreen also looks great and is very responsive when you start jabbing at it with the Pen. Flipping it around into tablet mode, I got to experience the low latency when writing or drawing that Google touted. It's definitely quick — just as responsive as the Surface Pro or iPad Pro.



[Engadget]

While I'm no artist, I find the pen responds quickly to each stroke. It'll be interesting to see how Google's effort stands up to the Surface Pen, which Microsoft boldly proclaimed to be "the fastest in the world" earlier this year. Either way, the Pixelbook Pen has uses outside of drawing. By holding down a button on the side, you can cut out a snippet from any app and send it to Google Assistant, which happily identifies the thing, person, or place you've highlighted and brings up a web search or a Google Map location in response.



[Wired UK]

The Biggest Drawback Is The Limited Apps That Run In Chrome OS

[W]hile Android versions of Microsoft Office, AutoCAD and Adobe Photoshop Touch will satisfy some users, they pale in comparison to the full desktop versions that run on Macbooks and Surfaces...



Google maintains that it's working closely with Adobe to bring over more apps, but there's no guarantee it will happen.



[Wired UK]

Considering the application limitations of Chrome OS, which locks you to use web apps and services in the Chrome store, this makes the Pixelbook a potentially hard sell for power users. But having had some hands-on time with it, the Pixelbook has piqued my curiosity and could be one of the most interesting hybrid laptops to arrive this year.

[Trusted Reviews]

The Basic Model Offers More Than Enough Power, Given The Software Limitations

Though the hardware is lovely and the Pixelbook looks every bit like a full on Ultrabook, the truth is serious creative suites that would take advantage of the hardware are yet to make their way onto Google's platform.

[Trusted Reviews]

Everything runs perfectly well on the i5 model, with windows opening quickly, multiple browser tabs not slowing the system down at all, and downloaded apps running without any stutter or slowdown. Quite why you'd need more power than that, apart from bragging rights, is a bit of a mystery right now.

[Stuff]

TL;DR

[W]hile the prospect of spending $1,000 or more on a Chromebook remains a stretch for just about everyone, my first impressions of the Pixelbook is that it's one of the nicest pieces of hardware I've tried in a long time.



[Engadget]