​The Babelfish remains stubbornly fictional, but Google's Pixel Buds, which it revealed at today's release event, look like a big step towards creating our own version of Douglas Adams' polyglot fish. Take a look at this demo where Isabelle Olsson (speaking Swedish) spoke with Juston Payne (speaking English), using the Pixel Buds paired to a Pixel phone:

Of course, this is a choreographed demo, so we should wait to see how this performs in the real world, but our first impression is, well, wow.