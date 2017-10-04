What The First Hands-On Reviews Say About The New Google Pixel Phones

Google is a hardware company now, and it's gunning for Apple. Wednesday afternoon the company unveiled the second generation of it's Pixel and Pixel XL phones, the creatively named Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Tech bloggers got a chance to play around with the phones after the event — here are their initial thoughts.

The Difference In Design Between The 2 And The 2 XL Is Quite Noticeable

While the XL has a curved screen with rounded corners, and slim borders that make it feel like a premium, all-screen phone, the Pixel 2 is flatter, with a much bigger “forehead” and “chin” and a squarer body. I can’t help but feel it already looks a bit dated compared to its big brother, and the screen on the Pixel 2 XL looked nicer too... It’s not quite the difference we saw during Google’s Nexus days, when it had much less control over the manufacturing process, but the XL is more than a bigger version of the Pixel 2 – it’s also much nicer.

[The Telegraph]

There's no way you can look at the Pixel 2 and the 2 XL and not feel some sort of visceral pull toward the latter. That's all because of its long 6.0-inch pOLED display -- it's not quite as punchy or bezel-free as other smartphones we've recently tested, but it's still far more exciting than the Pixel 2's more traditional 5-inch screen. It would've been nice of Google to bring those sweet, 18:9 screens to its smaller phone, but there's probably no way the economics would've worked out.



[Engadget]

...But Not So Much For The Internals

Look past the design, and there’s not a lot that separates the Pixel 2 XL from the smaller Pixel 2. There’s a Snapdragon 835 paired with 4GB RAM, plus either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. In my short time with the phone it felt fast, but then I wouldn’t expect anything less and the real test is how it performs over an extended period of time. The first Pixels impressed in this area, so fingers crossed it’s the same here.

[Trusted Reviews]

[The Assistant and the improved cameras] are available in both the 5-inch Pixel 2 and 6-inch Pixel 2 XL. "We don't set aside better features for the larger device," said Google's Mario Queiroz in a shot that clearly was aimed in the direction of Apple headquarters. Joking dig or not, it's an approach I'd like to see other smartphone makers follow.



[tom's guide]

​At First Glance, The Cameras Are Indeed Impressive

It's dangerous to judge based on so few shots, but: if Google can consistently produce similar results to what I've already seen, it has made a big leap over last year's Pixel camera, and stands a strong chance of contending with the dual-lens / camera bump system on the iPhone 8 (and presumably the iPhone X).



[The Verge]

The cameras, meanwhile, are just fantastic. Imagine this: you're in a cramped room with questionable lighting and lots of pretty gadgets in front of you. That doesn't sound like the ideal situation for taking photos with a phone, but the 12.2-megapixel sensor working in tandem with Google's nearly insane image processing and recognition produced consistently excellent photos. I thought the Note 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus were good, and they definitely are. It's just that the Pixels seem better, even after such limited time.



[Engadget]

The portrait mode in particular worked great – it triggered instantly, with no waiting or recomposition required, and it managed to deliver great background blur and a sense of true depth of field without going overboard, and while preserving tricky details like individual strands of hair on the subject. This is Google’s machine learning magic at work, and it’s very impressive when compared to the competition out there, including from Apple on the new iPhone 8.



[TechCrunch]

The Displays Are Improved

The displays are better than last years, although they might not by as showy thanks to Android 8.0’s support for wide color gamuts. That means that all the Android apps built for sRGB might look a little duller than you’re used to, but it’s an important move for Android to catch up to iOS in the long run.



[The Next Web]

The [Pixel 2's] 5-inch full HD display with OLED technology may not win any prizes for resolution, but like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus it still manages to look really, really good. Colors are vibrant, with text and images crisp and clear. As we've also mentioned, its smaller size versus most of its flagship competition means you can easily use the Pixel 2 one-handed.

[Tech Radar]

Starting with the bezels (or the lack thereof), [the Pixel 2 XL] mostly clears them from view to put the focus on the display – an improved AMOLED display that features a polarized display that can be viewed easily with sunglasses.



[Tech Radar]

The 'Squeeze To Launch Google Assistant' Trick Is... Fine?

The new squeezeable sides carry some awfully familiar shades of the HTC U11, launching Assistant when you tighten your grip. It was a gimmick then as it is now, but at least here the company didn’t build the entire phone around it.



[TechCrunch]

But They Do Have A Few Unfortunate Omissions (RIP Headphone Jack)

The Pixel 2 XL is not an affordable device, especially in Europe. But it lacks a few things that similarly-priced phones have: wireless charging and a headphone jack. And we get no upsides for those omissions - it's not cheaper, it's not lighter, there's no extra room for a larger battery.



[GSMArena]

Let’s be clear though that the Pixel 2 isn’t going to please everyone. As much as Google wants to show Android can be as smooth as iOS, Android has always been the OS for power users. The Pixels don’t really feel like power-user phones compared to devices like the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, or the LG V30. The lack of a headphone jack alone is going to be a turn off for many potential buyers (as cool as the new Pixel Buds are). I’m normally one of those users, and I’m still not sure the Pixel will end up being the phone for me.



[The Next Web]

And The Industrial Design Still Falls A Bit Short

I like practicality, but I still think the bezels on the smaller Pixel 2 are too big, and I wish the XL was a little smaller.



[The Verge]

The Pixel design remains uninspired. I played around with the black-and-white Pixel 2 XL, which reminded me of a tuxedo-clad penguin in smartphone form. Google added a pop of color to the power button, adding to what it calls the phone's playfulness. I call it an eyesore. Google's not incapable of designing good-looking products — the Google Home Mini looks pretty slick. So its inability to produce a phone with the wow factor of an iPhone X or Note 8 is a bummer.



[tom's guide]

TL;DR

The new flagship handsets build on everything that was great about the original Pixels and then some. After a few short demos following Google's event today, it's already clear the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are more than capable of competing with the best Android phones and, yes, the iPhone 8.



[Mashable]





