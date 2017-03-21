'Pink Trombone' Puts Every Part Of A Simulated Vocal Tract At Your Fingertips And It's Delightful

Do you know what your first word was? The first thing to leave your mouth that wasn't an unintelligible string of yowls and burbles? Well, good luck recreating that feat with this goofy little simulator.









Neil Thapen is a game developer who's been working this in-browser simulator (dubbed "Pink Trombone") since 2015. You, the user, are given fine control over every important part of the human vocal tract; in theory, you should be able to make all sorts of sounds. In practice, having such fine grain control is really, really hard to manage. The results are simultaneously impressive and hilarious.

Here's what Thapen was able to achieve with his own creation:





As you can see, Pink Trombone supports multi-touch on tablets, so keep that in mind if you want to do some serious simulated singing. If you don't have access to a tablet, don't let anyone tell you you can't be a virtual virtuoso:





We look forward to the first duet featuring Pink Trombone and Hatsune Miku. It's only a matter of time, right?





