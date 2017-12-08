​Picking The Perfect Travel Bag

When you’re traveling, the bag you choose to carry is paramount. Just like clothing, investing in the right bag can be the difference between a trip that’s comfortable and easy-going, and one that is Hell. On. Earth. Not. To. Be. Dra.ma.tic.

Springing for a nicer bag always pays off, even if you only take a few trips a year. In addition to more thoughtful ways of carrying your stuff, a quality bag is made from sturdier fabric that’s sewn together more durably (really) and has tougher zippers and hardware. So even if it’s stuffed so full it’s about to burst, the work of even the most careless baggage handler won’t lead to a ripped seam or popped zipper. Rather than being disappointed by the cheap stuff again and again, grab a bag you’ll be proud to travel with for life.

We’re giving you a rundown of our favorite top-notch bags in three distinct categories:

1) Tactical, for folks who want USA-made carry with a military pedigree that’ll last forever.

2) Master Organizers, for the photographer, laptop and tablet traveler, or the person who wants separate pockets for their work and gym clothes.

3) Transformers, bags that can shrink or grow depending on what type of trip you’re taking (or how much new stuff you plan on buying while you’re there).





But before we get to the bags, here are some words from the industry that are often-used but rarely-explained. It helps to know them:

Cordura: A brand of durable nylon fabric known for toughness and performance. It’s used by the most respected outdoor and bag brands.

Denier: Pronounced den-eer, it’s the weight or density of the fibers used to weave Cordura fabrics. In general, the higher the denier, the heavier and tougher the Cordura fabric.

Liters: A measurement of bag capacity. The higher the liters, the more stuff can fit inside the bag. Generally 10-30L is a good size for daytrips, 30-50L is good for overnights, and 40-70L is what you’ll want for want for full weekends and more.





Tactical

Claim to Fame: Worn by Navy SEALS and US Forest Service Hotshot Crews

Headquarters: Bozeman, Montana

Our top pick: Urban Assault Pack 21L

With the spectacularly diverse wildlands of Bozeman, Montana, as their backyard and proving ground, revered bag designer Dana Gleason and his crew at Mystery Ranch craft some of the toughest packs the world has ever seen. While the military and US Forest Service Hotshots remains their largest clients, Mystery Ranch has taken all that know-how, in-field feedback from their toughest users and added it to Gleason’s keen design sense to create a killer line of best-in-class packs for everyday use.

Each one comes complete with rugged weather-resistant exterior, an ingeniously easy in/out design and Gleason’s signature load bearing abilities, so they can be worn comfortably all day long and feel so good you’ll throw out that Jansport forever. Go ahead — strap one on. You’ll feel the difference from the first strap.

Claim to Fame: Guaranteed for life

Headquarters: Seattle, WA

Our Top Pick: #3 Backpack Duffel Hybrid 47L

“After 7 months, 3,741 miles on foot, up to 100 mph winds and wind chills of -110o F, BAD Bags proved their durability and adaptability.” - Will Steger, 1990 International Trans-Antarctica Expedition

For your consideration: the duffel bag with a BAD reputation ;~). Skeptics, holster your magnifying glasses—the name Best American Duffel isn’t a put-on. Since the 1990s, Seattle’s BAD boys have built their rep doing just one thing: making some of the best American-made duffel bags the world has ever seen. At the hands of their rabid cult of devotees, these mean ballistic nylon so-and-sos have taken more abuse than Steve-O—they’ve been slept on, driven over, thrown from trains and ransacked by Cuban customs agents—all without so much as busting a seam.

With room for more than a weekend’s worth of clothes and gear, every BAD duffel is overbuilt (and ready to be overloaded) to the extreme, making it one of the most dependable travel partners you’ll ever find. Accordingly, a few lonely hearts have gotten pretty attached: the BAD crew gets love notes daily that pack lines like “I’m not sure you can hurt this duffel,” "wish I would have had this duffel years ago," and “perhaps the most satisfying purchase I have ever made.” Functional, durable and built from the strongest materials out there, every bag comes with BAD’s personal lifetime guarantee, isn’t sold in stores, and caters strictly to the hardcore.

Master Organizers:

Claim to Fame: Easy-access pockets for everything, even ventilated shoe pockets

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Our Top Pick: The Duffel Pack 2 24.6L

Truly brilliant innovations solve a problem so perfectly, they make you wanna smack your forehead and shout, “why didn’t I think of that?” And that’s exactly how we feel every time we shoulder one of Aer’s ingenious bags. Whether it’s carry-on travel, your daily commute, or trips to the gym, these carry innovators make purpose-specific bags to ensure you can easily grab anything you want without having to dig. And on top of all that, they’re equipped with comfy, customizable straps so you won’t feel any of the dreaded shoulder pain that can come with carrying a bag for the long haul. From organization to heavy lifting, these bags are known for doing all the hard work for you.

Claim to Fame: Wildly committed to donating profits for environmental preservation

Headquarters: Ventura, CA

Our Top Pick: The Black Hole MLC

Patagonia is a legend at this point, and this is what a legend's suitcase looks like. The Black Hole fabric Patagonia developed for their latest line is made from a 900 denier polyester ripstop, already a burly fabric itself, which is treated with a TPU laminate that’s highly weatherproof and then further bolstered with a durable water repellent finish. All of which is to say even the likes of Jason Bourne or James Bond would have a tough time pushing these bags to their limit.

Transformers:

Claim to Fame: Bag adjusts from 31L all the way to 62L

Headquarters: Piedmont, CA

Our Top Pick: The Adjustable Bag

These days, thanks to a ton of brilliant engineers, app developers, and entrepreneurs, convenience is king. We can have nearly anything we need at a moment's notice. But while technology has been great for, say, having enchiladas show up at your doorstep at midnight, it hasn't done much for improving the day-to-day hassle of hauling all your gear. Luckily the guys at Piorama are on the case. Thanks to an innovative cinch system, their Kickstarter-breaking bag can expand from a handy 31L to a weekend-ready 45.5L to a globetrotting 62L volume in seconds.

Not content to stop at expandability, Piorama equipped their bag with no-nonsense ripstop fabric, mil-spec waterproof zippers, and a 200 lb. towing capacity. It can even be collapsed into a tiny bundle to stash damn-near anywhere. Simply put, this is one bag that can do the work of three without batting an eye. So whether you're headed to gym or on a jaunt across the globe, carrying your stuff just got a helluva lot easier.





Claim to Fame: Bags that shrink down to pocket size

Headquarters: Boulder, CO

Our Top Pick: Beast Packable Backpack 28L

Generally speaking, extra gear is never the easiest thing to schlep around. That’s why we love the way Matador changed the game — by building ridiculously portable, durable, and weather-resistant blankets, packs, and duffels that pack down to tiny take-with-you bundles. How portable are they? Let’s talk about Daylite Packable Backpack, it’s a 16L daypack that packs down to fit in the palm of your hand. And there’s a lot more where that came from, with new additions to their insanely packable lineup. Most notable of these is The Beast, the first packable technical backpack we’ve ever seen. With all the features you’re used to on a backpack, it ensures you’ll never have to sacrifice capability for portability. Nicely done, Matador.





