Here's What Photographing The Solar Eclipse Can Do To Your Camera

​Looking directly at the solar eclipse (or the sun, for that matter) will mess your eyes up, for good. If you're planning to photograph the eclipse, you can do similar damage to your camera (or your eyes, if you look into the camera):

Of course, this video uses a massive zoom lens and a 6-second exposure, so the effect is rather extreme. If you take a single shot with a short exposure, your camera will probably be okay, and most of us won't be shooting with a massive telephoto lens setup. But as one commenter on The Verge points out, if you're using a standard DSLR, you might stumble into frying your camera:

You’re a vaguely sensible person, right? You know that looking straight at the sun through what’s effectively a telescope is a surefire recipe for retinal damage. But just about every DSLR these days has a Live View mode. Why not let the CMOStake the strain? Because 6 seconds use of Live View is, from a photons slamming into the sensor point of view, exactly like doing a 6 second exposure.





So, just to be safe, get a solar filter for your camera and follow these guidelines.







