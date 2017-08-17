People Have Figured Out How To Get Perfect Credit, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The people who obsess over a perfect credit score, the millennials who aren't into vintage furniture and the grim prospect of rush hour traffic, visualized.

Your credit score. It's just a number. Sure, it dictates what kind of loans you can take out, the apartments you can rent and the limit on your credit cards. But like any score — be it in sports or video games — you can do stuff that will directly impact it.

In the past (mainly the years directly following the Great Recession), our collective thinking around credit scores was mostly negative: Here's the stuff you can do to prevent damaging your credit score. In a storm of unemployment and debt, most people thought of their credit score as their mom's nice car parked in a lot full of wayward carts. Fear of getting dinged was high.

But as Bloomberg's Suzanne Wooley reports, we are far past this kind of thinking. Generally, American credit scores have never been higher, leading to the most financially secure — and admittedly bored — of us to want to juice their score as high as it can go: 850.

While it might be fun to think these people have unlocked some sort of secret to obtaining perfect credit, the reality is they've just been able to adopt sound financial planning. They don't take out too many lines of credit. They don't cancel old cards. They don't spend past a certain percentage of their available credit. And they don't miss payments.

In other words, the secret to perfect credit isn't a cheat code. It's more like reaching 100 percent completion on an open-world game. Yeah, you can do it and it's cool to accomplish — but for most people getting through the main story is good enough.

Eight months ago, YouTube user pannenkoek2012 posted one of the most absurd and fascinating dissections of game mechanics perhaps ever uploaded to the platform. "SM64 - Watch for Rolling Rocks - 0.5x A Presses (Commentated)" is, at its core, a through explanation of how pannenkoek2012 was able to beat a "Super Mario 64 Level" without a single jump.

The way pannenkoek2012 achieved this, and the depth to which he is able to explain how was so far beyond the average person's understanding of how a video game functions that it inadvertently dipped into a vein of internet absurdist humor. In it, pannenkoek2012 discusses in great detail how you can half-press a digital button, parallel universes, scuttlebug teleportation and so on. The video became insanely popular. And pannenkoek2012 has yet to upload another one.

In search of an explanation, Kotaku's Patricia Hernandez dove into pannenkoek2012's comment history, and found someone who went through a very troubling time. It's not just that pannenkoek2012 was dismayed by the number of people endlessly cracking jokes about his attempts to codify the systems powering "Mario 64." It's that "SM64 - Watch for Rolling Rocks - 0.5x A Presses (Commentated)" was a project born out of extreme depression — a video that proved to be a welcome, necessary distraction from the pain in pannenkoek2012's life at the time.

While plenty of fans earnestly want to see more from the man who understands "Mario 64" better than perhaps anyone else on the planet, it's not a place pannenkoek2012 wants to go back to.

As a sociological framework, comparing generations can get pretty fucking tedious. (Honestly, how many conversations about the generations have devolved into why someone doesn't think they're part of a certain generation?) But as a thing to read about, it's just the best thing ever. Who among us would pass on a generational gripefest?

This week's edition comes courtesy of Marketplace's Allison Lee. Based on sales data and the observations of a few antique moguls, young people really aren't into buying old shit that's been gathering dust for decades in the home of some Baby Boomer.

The usual explanations are proffered: Millennials don't own homes, they're saddled with debt, they don't really spend on luxury items. But what's unique and excellent about this story is just how incredulous the older folks get over the fact that young people don't want to buy their old crap.

Here's a free tip for the vintage lords of America: Start marketing your '50s buffet table flipping enterprise as a sustainable furniture recycling store. You're not selling fancy furniture at a fraction of the cost, you're helping reduce the amount of new furniture being made. That should hook those avocado toast-loving, latte-sipping young folks you just can't wait to tap into now that your current customer base is slowly dying out. Have a great weekend!

You're reading this sentence right now and it's probably getting close to Friday afternoon. It's still the summer so maybe you have some fun weekend plans. All you have to do is just escape the city. Maybe you might duck out a little early to beat the rush. And you'd be wrong.

The Washington Post's Sahil Chinoy examined traffic data for almost every major city in the US and found that trying to escape is not easy just about everywhere. Boston, Miami, Chicago and, yes, Long Angeles are all cities where it makes sense to just wait until after the rush to set off. In other cities like New York, DC and Seattle there's almost never a good time to beat the rush — there's probably going to be a delay somewhere at some point during your trip.

At first, this might seem like frustrating, maddening news to hear. But take a deep breath, and take solace in the fact that getting stuck in traffic is just a part of life. It's not your fault. It's not anyone's fault. We're all stuck in this together. Put on a podcast and try to enjoy the ride.

