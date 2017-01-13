What The Reviews Have To Say About 'Patriots Day'

Director Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights) and Mark Wahlberg​ might as well call Patriots Day the third in a trilogy of based-on-real-events films, counting the duo's Lone Survivor and Deepwater Horizon as the previous entries. Not three years out from the actual attack, Patriots Day depicts the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing as seen by Wahlberg's (fictional) police sergeant Tommy Saunders.

Saunders maybe fictional, but he's caught up in true-to-life moments of drama as the investigation becomes a tense manhunt. Michelle Monaghan, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons, Melissa Benoist, and Kevin Bacon round out the top-bill in the film's ensemble cast of law enforcement agents, suspects and ordinary Bostonians. Is Patriots Day, which arrives in theaters today, a classic case of "too soon?"? Here's what the reviews have to say:



Wahlberg's Composite Character Aside, The Movie Keeps Fairly Close To The Facts

Once the bomb goes off, "Patriots Day" offers a compelling re-creation of what went down at the marathon finish line, adroitly mixing archival news footage with multi-camera handheld shots coordinated by cinematographer Tobias Schliessler to create sequences that show just enough carnage to allow us to understand what the experience was like.

[LA Times]

As for incidents of valor in ordinary lives, the film celebrates as many as it can. The Chinese app designer, including Dun Meng (a terrific Jimmy O. Yang), who puts his own life at risk to alert the police when he's carjacked by the Tsarnaevs and Sean Collier (Jake Picking), the MIT campus security guard who refuses to let these creeps grab his gun. Then there's Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese (the always superb J.K. Simmons), the Watertown cop who participates in a thrillingly-staged standoff with the Tsarnaevs.

[Rolling Stone]





From The Script To The Score, 'Patriots Day' Wants To Make You Feel The Events

The film’s falsest moments come from characters seemingly convinced that their words will someday populate the pages of a Hollywood screenplay. Far more engaging are the cacophonous overlaps of investigative efficiency, when dutiful employees have only enough room to add their part to an ever-increasing flow of investigative information.

[IndieWire]

Meanwhile, the electronic score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross helps sustain the on-edge atmosphere, its chimes and drones serving as fitting aural correlatives to the film’s fairly woozy visual register.

[AV Club]





It Mostly Tip Toes Around The Tsarnaev Brothers' Motivation

The most obviously fraught aspect of Patriots Day is its handling of the Tsarnaevs, who were motivated in their actions, at least partly, by a conversion to radical Islam. The movie smartly (and responsibly) suggests that both men have personal reasons for this attraction to radicalism; it’s about the lightest handling possible. The bombings, in the view of Patriots Day, were not about a conflict of ideologies or domestic terrorism, but essentially an assault on the famously and fiercely proud spirit of Boston (embodied in the continual mention of the Red Sox). What motivated the brothers is almost beside the point, because that’s not the story the movie is telling.

[Vox]

Themo Melikidze’s Tamerlan emerges as a terse and truculent quasi-fanatic, while Dzhokhar (Alex Wolff) is repellently trivial-minded in his sense of entitlement. When the brothers hijacked a terrified young man’s S.U.V., which they are considering driving to New York to plant more bombs, Dzhokhar’s almost immediate concern is whether it has an iPod dock.

[The New York Times]





It's A Testament To The Rest Of The Film That Wahlberg Seems... Distracting

To the extent that the film works as a composite celebration of the dozens of people who came together to make “Boston strong,” it’s an unwelcome distraction trying to follow Wahlberg’s character as he elbows his way into scene after scene, the way Jack Bauer or some fictional anti-terrorist action figure might.

[Variety]

The hero worship of a fictional character in the midst of all of this real-life drama is a mistake. A down-on-his-luck cop finds himself essential to a huge federal investigation, stumbling into the center of every major moment in the search and capture that followed, even to the point where beloved designated hitter for the Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz, reaches out to shake his hand — personally — just prior to walking out onto the field at Fenway Park and making a now-famous and cathartic speech to the crowd. It's too much.

[RogerEbert.com]





You Might Find It To Be An Effective, If Flashy Tribute...

Whether it’s unseemly to fashion this kind of serious entertainment out of such recent events is up for debate. That this is, for all its weak points, an engaged and gripping film — one that earnestly strives to do justice to its subjects — is plainer to see.

[AV Club]





Or A Cruel Slap In The Face To Boston

[T]his whole nauseating enterprise smacks of the basest exploitation. Patriots Day truly feels like the work of filmmakers who looked at the Boston Marathon bombing and the anxiety-inducing manhunt in its wake, and said to themselves, “Boy, this sure would make a cool action flick, wouldn’t it?” There’s no other way to explain the bombastic sensationalism of its action sequences, all of them shot and edited for maximum visceral impact.

[Paste Magazine]

I repeat: Everyone involved with this movie believes they’re acting with respect, even when they’re not. That includes director Berg, who pans with tasteless irony across the legs of Jessica Kensky (Rachel Brosnahan) and Patrick Downes (Christopher O’Shea) as they make love on the morning of the Marathon. It includes the five-man writing team (Berg included) that stages the interrogation of Tamerlan’s widow (Melissa Benoist of TV’s “Supergirl”) by an FBI agent (Khandi Alexander, “CSI: Miami”) as a sub-“Homeland” test of wills.

[Boston Globe]





TL;DR

Reactions are predictably split — for a movie that wants to honor the bravery of its everyday Boston heroes, Patriots Day tries its best. Anybody who's skeptical of spinning real-life terrorism into a big box-office thriller will probably remain unconvinced by the film's efforts.





Watch The Trailer



