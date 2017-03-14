Pandora was dreamt up in a time when the big names in internet music services included MP3.com, Napster, and Kazaa — not Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Things are finally looking a little rosier in financial terms for the music industry thanks to on-demand streaming services, but Pandora has resisted throwing its hat in the ring for years. With this week's launch of Pandora Premium, that's finally changing.

Fans of Pandora's Music Genome Project-driven song recommendations and Rdio (acquired by Pandora in 2015) will probably be curious about Pandora Premium, but is it worth checking out if you're already paying for another on-demand service? Here's what you should know.



The Interface Takes Notes From Rdio On Simplicity

If there’s one thing that truly sets Pandora apart from its rivals, it’s the slick design. Pandora purchased Rdio back in 2015, and while Rdio was feature-barren compared to its biggest rival at the time, Spotify, it had the devotion of its users because the app was well designed.

The first thing you’ll notice with Pandora Premium is that it takes fewer clicks to actually start playing music compared to Apple Music and Spotify. The app launches into My Music, which features a carousel of recently played albums and stations that can be played with one tap, something that requires switching tabs and searching through a list on Apple Music.

You Can Finally See All The Music You Give Thumbs Up To

The act of thumbing songs up or down is still prevalent, but now hitting the “thumbs up” button also saves each song to a playlist for later indulging. Bonus: If you’re a longtime Pandora user (even if you’ve abandoned it in recent years), you can go back and listen to the songs you thumbed years ago. This can resurface old gems you’d forgotten about—or perhaps remind you that taste is a nuanced, ever-evolving thing that sometimes refines as we get older. It’s fine.

There Are No Weekly Playlists — Just Radio And 'Similar Songs'

Pandora Premium doesn’t offer pre-generated playlists — you have to create your own. The service relies heavily on its radio stations, but with Premium they come without the restrictions you may recall. Clicking on titles like ‘90s R&B and New Orleans Funk will launch radio stations instead of opening playlists like you’d expect on competing services. It sounds annoying, but in practice it’s pretty decent, thanks to a feature that helps you generate your own playlists on the fly.

If you start a playlist and add a song or two, you can have Pandora’s algorithm automatically fill it for you. So in five seconds, with one Tiesto banger and whatever dreck the Chainsmokers have out this week, you can put together a complete workout playlist.

Listen To Just Real Songs, Not Crappy Cover Versions

The company says it also has filtered its 40 million songs to remove the “karaoke tracks, knock-off covers and pet sounds…that slow down other services.” As a representative explains, Pandora continues to offer access to the same content as its competitors, but is using human curation for quality and machine learning for scale to make it easier to locate the right tracks users want.

Other Stuff Is Coming Later, But Exclusive Music Won't

Spotify has Discover Weekly and Daily Mix; Apple has Beats One and all those exclusives. Pandora has nothing. It’s actually missing some key things, like a web player and support on devices like the Amazon Echo. That’s all for “the coming months.” It’s also only available in a few countries.

As the exclusive war continues between Apple Music and Tidal, Pandora Premium will miss a few albums at launch from time to time. Last year, albums from Drake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and Chance the Rapper were all kept off competing services for a week or two when they launched on either Apple Music or Tidal, and those moves show no signs of slowing down. For its part, Pandora says it’s against long-term exclusives, and won’t get into the race between Apple Music and Tidal for windowed albums.

TL;DR

Pandora is peddling a very polished, well-designed product, but it’s unlikely to reel in many people who are already committed to a service like Spotify or Apple Music. That’s because there’s very little here, aside from aesthetics and a legacy of smart music curation, that can’t be found on other services.

You can request an early invite to the service at Pandora's website — it launches officially on March 15th. People who currently subscribe to the "Pandora Plus," Pandora's ad-free radio service, will receive a 6 month trial.