THRILLA IN... SOMEWHERE IN ENGLAND

An Utterly Thrilling Last-Second Soccer Comeback

Welcome to a match from the North West Counties Football League of England, where Padiham (blue) trails Widnes (yellow) by 2 goals deep into extra time. What happened next was... very fun (unless you're a Widnes fan):

 

[Via Deadspin]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ROBOTS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Meet Your New Robot Roommate

16 diggs jibo.com
Jibo is the first social robot for the home that looks, listens and learns. He’ll answer questions, take photos, crack jokes and bust out a dance move on command. The more you interact with Jibo, the more he learns about you and your preferences.

Trending Tech Stories

ZERO TOLERANCE IN CUPERTINO

1 digg gizmodo.com
Apple is very protective of its trade secrets, particularly unauthorized leaks of information about upcoming products. Case in point: The tech giant reportedly fired an engineer after his daughter recorded a video showing off features on a pre-release iPhone X at Apple HQ.