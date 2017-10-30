An Utterly Thrilling Last-Second Soccer Comeback

Welcome to a match from the North West Counties Football League of England, where Padiham (blue) trails Widnes (yellow) by 2 goals deep into extra time. What happened next was... very fun (unless you're a Widnes fan):
[Via Deadspin]
