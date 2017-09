Actor Owen Wilson has a pretty unique intonation when it comes to the word "wow," and it's something that the Internet had definitely picked up and obsessed over with its countless memes, supercuts, and parodies of the famous Wilson "wow."

Owen Wilson saying, "wow" in reverse pic.twitter.com/KLtFR8gdaK — joe (@TravusHertl) September 6, 2017

This latest video from Twitter user @TravusHertl continues in a similar vein and explores the wonderful weirdness that ensues when you hear Wilson say "wow" on reverse for 45 straight seconds.

