The Weirdest Files On Osama Bin Laden's Personal Computer

​Six and a half years ago, forces raided Osama bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, killing the 9/11 mastermind and seizing computers and files from his living quarters. Earlier this week, the CIA authorized the release of documents (that link will probably be down because so many people are trying to view it) showing what was on bin Laden's computer at the time of his death, and there was some... odd stuff on there.

He Had A Lot Of Anime

It's hard to imagine an old terrorist like Bin Laden sitting around playing video games, but it's even harder to imagine Bin Laden bunched up in front of glowing screen watching anime. Be that as it may, plenty of anime was found on that hard drive. Apparently there was a ton of Naruto found on the drive, alongside Bleach and Dragon Ball. How is this even possible? There's no way he was watching all of this, right?... There were even hardcore nerd cross-over anime series found. The entire Devil May Cry anime series was discovered, and even I haven't made a point to check that out yet.

[Comicbook]

And He Played A Bunch Of Video Games

"Grand Theft Auto" was all the rage in the late 2000s, and Osama wanted in on that action:

So...Osama bin Laden had a Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars ROM, save file, and no$gba emulator on his computer. Mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/z2LgPgLg5F — Kellan (@kellanstec) November 1, 2017

Did you play "Counter-Strike" back in the day? Maybe you played against the former leader of Al Qaeda:

He was also into DS games:

It seems Bin Laden — or whoever else used his computer — was a connoisseur of emulated DS titles, judging by the ".sav" entries populating his file index. Those naturally include standbys like New Super Mario Bros and Animal Crossing: Wild World. His tastes also ran alongside the otaku, with plenty of Naruto, Bleach, and Dragon Ball games in the list, on top of the complete Devil May Cry anime series.

[PCGamesN]





Apparently somebody in the Bin Laden compound was a fan of Zuma Deluxe and Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2, per Google file name searches. pic.twitter.com/wfhloXjmw8 — Adi Robertson (@thedextriarchy) November 1, 2017

[Via The Verge]

Including Some, Uh, Porn-y Video Games

Not kidding: Osama Bin Laden had a big folder of classic game emulator cover art/screens and he LOVED weird bootleg babe games pic.twitter.com/zL58G3wZIa — David Thorpe (@Arr) November 1, 2017

Bin Laden: The Horny Gamer Years pic.twitter.com/upFVqYpF1O — David Thorpe (@Arr) November 1, 2017

[Via AV Club]







And He Had Some Odd, Random Video Files

Gizmodo picked out the 42 weirdest video files on OBL's hard drive, including:

YouTube_-_Charlie_bit_my_finger_-_again__.flv



Sex_Crimes_and_the_Vatican.wmv



Crochet_5_Puff_Stitch_Cheap_Way.flv



How.many.Angels.are.there.mp4



[See the full list at Gizmodo]





Of course, it's possible that someone else at bin Laden's compound was responsible for the anime and the "Counter-Strike" and the porn-y video games. But then again, he was stuck in that compound for a long time, so we can't blame him for exploring.