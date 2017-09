​As "Planet Earth" showed with the snake/iguana chase, nature can hang with the most exciting movie chase scenes, and the BBC is back with another thrilling entry, following a pod of killer whales as they track a Minke whale:

Minke whales are built for speed and endurance, but their physical advantages just aren't enough to cope with the teamwork and coordination of a pod of orcas (for instance, they trade positions to conserve energy during the chase).





[BBC Earth]