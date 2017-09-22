Deeply Creepy Emergency Messages Take Over Orange County TV Broadcasts

According to one dude's predictions, the end of the world is set to commence tomorrow, when a constellation will be revealed over Jerusalem that precedes the arrival of Planet X (aka Nbiru), a previously unknown planet that will pass by Earth and bring a series of natural catastrophes with it.

It's bullshit, obviously, but someone in California has taken things to the next level, taking over TV broadcasts in Orange County, California on Wednesday to broadcast some super creepy audio clips:

In one, a voice (identified as a clip from an old sermon by evangelical preacher Chuck Swindoll), warns that "extremely violent times will come," while in another, a voice warns that "disasters...are coming" (Gizmodo identified the clip as coming from an old conspiracy theory radio show):

It's clearly a very good hoax. Or at least we hope it is. Well, we'll find out tomorrow as we look to the skies over Jerusalem.





[Orange County Register via Gizmodo]