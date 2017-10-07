People Are Writing Sci-Fi/Horror Fan Fiction About Olive Garden And It's Great

Earlier this week, Eater published Helen Rosner's very good essay about the virtues of Olive Garden. It's fantastic. We recommend you read it right now.

But that's not the only internet prose on bottomless breadsticks and red wine worth reading this week. It all started when a reader tweeted his favorite line from Rosner's piece with the comment that it would be a good science-fiction writing prompt:

"There is only one Olive Garden, but it has a thousand doors." One could hang a scifi/horror story off this line. (A+++) — John P (@drhypercube) October 3, 2017





And Rosner turned it into a contest:

Rules:

- Write real fiction, opening with that sentence used literally. (You're writing about a world with one 1000-doored OG.)

- Send it to me or, better, publish it online!

- I'll buy you and 3 friends dinner at OG. With wine!

- First 4 ppl to do this stunt get dinners! — Helen Rosner (@hels) October 4, 2017

People actually played along, and some great prose came out of it. Here's an excerpt from David Masad 's story:



...by the time she found the door she had first gone through it was dark. Her date had already left. Deborah drove home in a daze, lied to her parents, and didn’t go back to an Olive Garden for a long time.

Read the rest of Masad's story here. It's quirky and has a good ending.

Genevieve Oliver's story starts with a haunting bit of dialogue:

"The breadsticks. Are they any good?"

He looked at me incredulously. I guess he used to be a cool jock at one time before the Accident and the resulting Vicodin prescription.

"You've never been inside?"

Read the rest of Oliver's surprisingly dystopian story here.

Rosner summed up Curtis Silver's entry best — "[it's] bleak, man. But it has sandworms!" Here's a good except:

Were we trapped? Was this our dimension, on Earth? Or was this some other reality into which we had slipped? A parallel dimension where we did not belong, where Olive Garden was as endless as the bread-sticks, where god was Alfredo sauce in gallons and there was no smoking at the bar except cigars, which made less sense than the situation we were in.



Read the rest of Silver's story, which he published on Medium.

And finally, one more entry from Michael Harshbarger:

The doors don't lead anywhere. You just walk in and out of them, always remaining in the same Olive Garden. Eating endless breadsticks and drinking OK wine until you die.

Or at least that's how I felt until I met Lola. The passing of time is nearly impossible to gauge in this place, so if I had to guess I'd say I had been wandering the OG for around 5 years until I ran into another living thing. But that was just George, and he was just a sentient bowl of endless salad. Didn't have much to say, really.

Read the rest of Harshbarger's quirky love story on Medium.

That might not be all. As the submissions started to roll in, Rosner tweeted, "Some people have sent me stories privately." Will we ever get to read those stories? Perhaps one day a thousand-word opus about a chain restaurant with as many doors will surface in the New Yorker, or in a literary magazine or perhaps a bestselling collection of shorts. Who knows.

In the meantime, we're very hungry. Anyone know of a good place to grab a bite to eat? Maybe something vaguely Italian?​