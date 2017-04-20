Working At The Times Square Olive Garden Sounds Insane

If you're hungry for breadsticks and somewhere in the continental US or even in a few select cities in Canada, Mexico, Kuwait, Peru, Brazil or Ecuador, you're in luck — one of Olive Garden's 800+ restaurants is probably nearby. But if you happen to be in or near New York City's Times Square, you hit the jackpot — because you're about to take a trip to the most dramatic Olive Garden of all time.

On Thursday Twitter user Joe Wadlington shared his account of the previous night, when he went on a date with the former general manager of the Times Square Olive Garden, where tourists from around the world are family and also sometimes fight each other with cold, serrated steel.

Wadlington's dining partner told him all about it.

Q: What's the weirdest thing that ever happened?

A: Oh, there was a knife fight.

Q: Tell me everything.

A: Two women. They came together. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017









Q: Steak knives? Like the knives from the table or BYOK?

A: From the table. So, it started out as a fist fight and the other manger pulled — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017





them apart and put one in the elevator going down to the 1st floor. They were on the third floor. The 2nd woman broke away and ran down the — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017





Stairs. She stopped the elevator on the 2nd floor and grabbed a knife off someone's table.

A: someone else's knife?!

Q: yes — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017





Q: So only one woman had a knife.

A: The other woman picked up a knife off a different table. So the other manager, he was a huge guy, 6'6" — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017





ran down there and pulled them apart again. They were on the first floor at this point. And he threw them out into the street. So they could — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017





deal with it out there.

Q: Did they still have the knives?

A: No, he took them.

Q: Did he give them breadsticks?

A: What? No.

Q: Sorry. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017





Unfortunately, we can't verify that the story is true, but Wadlington has a way with words and the whole thing is worth reading. So definitely do that before you plan your trip to the Times Square Olive Garden. Just be sure to BYOK.