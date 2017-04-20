Working At The Times Square Olive Garden Sounds Insane

If you're hungry for breadsticks and somewhere in the continental US or even in a few select cities in Canada, Mexico, Kuwait, Peru, Brazil or Ecuador, you're in luck — one of Olive Garden's 800+ restaurants is probably nearby. But if you happen to be in or near New York City's Times Square, you hit the jackpot — because you're about to take a trip to the most dramatic Olive Garden of all time.
On Thursday Twitter user Joe Wadlington shared his account of the previous night, when he went on a date with the former general manager of the Times Square Olive Garden, where tourists from around the world are family and also sometimes fight each other with cold, serrated steel.
Wadlington's dining partner told him all about it.
Unfortunately, we can't verify that the story is true, but Wadlington has a way with words and the whole thing is worth reading. So definitely do that before you plan your trip to the Times Square Olive Garden. Just be sure to BYOK.