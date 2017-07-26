WE'RE NOT EVEN MAD, WE'RE IMPRESSED

Outfielder Loses Track Of Fly Ball, Punches It Over The Fence For A Homer

We're not talking about a drop or a bad throw that turned into an inside the park home run — no, Reno Aces' right fielder Zach Borenstein literally smacked a ball with his glove over the outfield fence (accidentally, we presume): 

 



[Via Deadspin]

