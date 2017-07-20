OJ Simpson Granted Parole — Here's What You Need To Know

​Thursday afternoon, OJ Simpson was given his freedom after appearing before the Nevada Board of Parole. The hearing, which played out live before TV cameras, was dramatic and featured multiple guests including his daughter.

Simpson was convicted on 12 charges including robbery and kidnapping in 2008. In September of 2007, Simpson stole hundreds of items of sports memorabilia from the hotel room of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. Simpson claims the items were initially stolen from him.



In emotional testimony, OJ Simpson's daughter Arnelle spoke on his behalf, saying "he is not the perfect man, but he's clearly a man and a father who has done his best...".





Simpson was famously acquitted of murder charges in 1995 stemming from the death of his wife, but later found liable for the wrongful deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a civil court.

During his parole hearing, Simpson insisted that he wasn't violent, was never accused of pulling a gun on anyone, and has lived a conflict free life — claims that clearly contradict the civil court ruling against him.

Simpson didn't show much remorse during the hearing, repeatedly reiterating his belief that the property that he took from the Las Vegas hotel room belonged to him.

In a powerful statement, Bruce Fromong, one of the victims of the robbery, testified on behalf of OJ — saying that OJ didn't hold a gun against him and has served an appropriate amount of time for his crime.

After around 30 minutes of deliberation, all four members of the parole board voted to grant Simpson parole based on his good behavior in prison.



