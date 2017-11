GOING EVERY WHICH WAY

​Bless the MAC for providing us with Tuesday night college football and Wednesday morning highlights. And last night's Ohio-Akron matchup provided at least one very good highlight — this multi-part trick play for an Ohio touchdown:

I like this trick play by Ohio because every time you think you know what’s going to happen, something else comes up..



HB direct snap, bet.

Reverse? Alright cool.

Wait, throwback to the QB too?! Whoa. pic.twitter.com/NFTKx068fO — Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen 🧢#️⃣1️⃣ (@JDejuan2) November 15, 2017

Clever as the play was, Akron ended up with the victory, 37-34.

[Via Twitter]