This Pocket-Sized Computer Has Everything You Need—Even Windows 10

​The computational power that we can squeeze into tiny devices is jaw-dropping. Sure, the-more-tablet-than-phone iPhones pack a punch, but we're talking about something that's even more functional: the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC.

Like your phone, you can slip the Sirius B into your pocket. But unlike your phone, the Sirius B actually has the same functionality of a portable PC.

To bring its full powers to fruition, all you need is an HDMI-screen and a mouse and/or keyboard. And we mean any HDMI screen, whether it's a dedicated office monitor, your hotel TV, or your best friend's crazy media setup. This powerful little computer utilizes an Intel processor and 2GB of RAM, and boasts high-speed built-in WiFi and Bluetooth. Impressive, right?

Ideal for any person working on-the-go, the Sirius B provides serious computational power without being too bulky or heavy. Just toss it in your bag, whether it's your commuter backpack or carry-on, and you'll be ready to work wherever you may be. Use Intel-powered Windows 10 while on the move and quickly browse files and open applications with the built-in 32GB of flash storage. It's even perfect for students heading off to college – and gives the same functionality as a computer without the hefty price tag.

The Ockel Sirius B is equipped with two USB ports, an HDMI port, a Micro SD-card slot and a 3.5 mm audio and microphone jack — meaning you can connect a keyboard, mouse, speaker or any other external device within the blink of an eye. And just like a computer, it's ideal for multiple functions, whether you're playing a game, working, or just surfing the web.

Thanks to its accessible price tag, you might not feel the same precarious anxiety with this portable little computer as you would with your desktop or laptop. Small and dense, there's less damage incurred in case you do get a case of the butterfingers.

Check out this handy little device, and you might find it replaces your desktop: get the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC for $189, reduced from $249.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

