Obama Foundation Releases Images Of Planned Obama Presidential Center

The Obamas are back from vacation, and their foundation is getting back to business. On Wednesday, the foundation released a video and updated its website showing official plans for the Obama Presidential Center, which will include a museum, a forum and a library.

The center will be located in South Side Chicago's Jackson Park near a lagoon that runs into Lake Michigan:

The Center will strengthen the economic climate in our community by bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to Chicago every year, creating new jobs on the South Side, and revitalizing historic Jackson Park in the process.



The foundation explained the center's mission in a press release:

[T]he Obama Presidential Center will be a living, working center for engagement — an ongoing project for the community and world to shape what it means to be an active citizen... it will conduct programs that will give visitors not just memories, but real tools to create change in their own communities.

Here are a couple of the images that the foundation released today.

#BREAKING Architects drawing of approach to main tower at Obama Presidential Library. pic.twitter.com/TTZSLkE7s2 — Derrick Blakley (@BlakleyCBS2) May 3, 2017





Watch the announcement video below.







