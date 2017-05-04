Watch Obama Make The Highly Unusual Move Of Endorsing Emmanuel Macron For President Of France

​Former president Barack Obama took a highly unusual step on Thursday, officially endorsing centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron for president of France.

Heads of state (and former heads of state) typically don't get involved in other countries' elections, but in a video posted to Macron's Facebook page, Obama explains why he felt he had to get speak out about this one. "The French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about, because the success of France matters to the entire world," Obama says, later adding, "Because of how important this election is, I want you to know that I am supporting Emmanuel Macron to lead you forward."



Not once in the minute-long video does Obama mention Marine Le Pen, Macron's opponent, whose anti-immigrant views place her far to the right of the French political mainstream. (It's worth noting that Donald Trump essentially endorsed Le Pen in April, calling her the "strongest on borders, and ... the strongest on what's been going on in France.")



Obama is popular in France, so much so that many of his fans put together a joke campaign to try to get him to run for president of France earlier this year. But the prospect of an American politician trying to influence a foreign election might rankle some French nationalists. The French will choose between Macron and Le Pen on Sunday.