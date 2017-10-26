Here's What Happens When Someone Calls You While You're Voice Dictating An Internet Comment

​Internet comments are, as a rule, very bad. Vitriolic, nonsensical, pointless — you're usually better off skipping the comment section.

But every once in a while, an internet comment comes along that makes the whole endeavor a little bit worth it. Like that old comment on a NYT brownie recipe with a devilish plot twist, or this delightful comment-gone-wrong from Times commenter ChristineMcM:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bd89036bfebd4c4396ac13fdd41929b2_2b5131f225f142b59c843623b8dbabe2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Christine confirmed that the post was the result of using "autospeak," rather than an avant-garde commentary on the nature of internet comments:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f066d82874654309acec0d2a9f6390e5_2b5131f225f142b59c843623b8dbabe2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;





Hope your knee feels better, Christine. Thanks for the laugh. (Here's the story Christine was trying to comment on, by the way).





[Via bergmanj on Twitter]