'I'M ICING MY KNEE'

Here's What Happens When Someone Calls You While You're Voice Dictating An Internet Comment

​Internet comments are, as a rule, very bad. Vitriolic, nonsensical, pointless — you're usually better off skipping the comment section. 

But every once in a while, an internet comment comes along that makes the whole endeavor a little bit worth it. Like that old comment on a NYT brownie recipe with a devilish plot twist, or this delightful comment-gone-wrong from Times commenter ChristineMcM: 

 

Christine confirmed that the post was the result of using "autospeak," rather than an avant-garde commentary on the nature of internet comments: 

 


Hope your knee feels better, Christine. Thanks for the laugh. (Here's the story Christine was trying to comment on, by the way). 


[Via bergmanj on Twitter]

