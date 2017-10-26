Here's What Happens When Someone Calls You While You're Voice Dictating An Internet Comment

Internet comments are, as a rule, very bad. Vitriolic, nonsensical, pointless — you're usually better off skipping the comment section.
But every once in a while, an internet comment comes along that makes the whole endeavor a little bit worth it. Like that old comment on a NYT brownie recipe with a devilish plot twist, or this delightful comment-gone-wrong from Times commenter ChristineMcM:
Christine confirmed that the post was the result of using "autospeak," rather than an avant-garde commentary on the nature of internet comments:
Hope your knee feels better, Christine. Thanks for the laugh. (Here's the story Christine was trying to comment on, by the way).
[Via bergmanj on Twitter]