NOTHING TO SEE HERE

On Tuesday morning, commuters were joined by a spirit from another dimension, which graced the George Washington Bridge connecting Manhattan to New Jersey with its presence:

Not to worry, though - it was probably just the result of a fuel spill:

The probable explanation for the cloud has to do with the fuel spill on the upper level that happened around 6 a.m. The spill and the disabled vehicles caused major traffic delays.



[NJ.com]