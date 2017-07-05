Trump Supporters Tried To Argue With The Declaration Of Independence On Twitter

WE HOLD THESE TWEETS TO BE SELF EVIDENT

To celebrate the Fourth of July​ — also known as Independence Day and America's 241st birthday — NPR decided to tweet the Declaration of Independence line by line. It all started with this tweet at 3pm:

241 years ago today, church bells rang out over Philadelphia as the Declaration of Independence was adopted https://t.co/PAcHgLqOUE — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017





Perhaps unsurprisingly, some Twitter users found the Declaration of Independence — a literally revolutionary document — a bit... extreme.

Some people took the opportunity to support the deeds of their own political heroes:

And attack those they oppose:

This is describing the Obama administration. IRS, EPA, AG department just to mention a few. — Sandy Davis (@TheDBDude) July 5, 2017





Some, well, some were just very confused:

This woman thought someone hacked the NPR account. She eventually figured it out, though. pic.twitter.com/JjJ990rB4g — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 5, 2017





there's nothing more american than getting pissed because you think the declaration of independence is shitting on the president pic.twitter.com/gkWSTR8SIY — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) July 4, 2017

This is legit the funniest thing I've ever seen on twitter. #MAGAts calling The Declaration of Independence "fake news" & "Horsechit". 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ItKdcu0edv — 🦋*A* StillResisting (@LonestarIndChic) July 5, 2017





Also somehow this one guy got in the mix giving a shoutout to his Delta Airlines flight attendant:

Here's the best reply to NPR tweeting the Declaration of Independence: this guy thanking a Delta flight attendant for some reason. pic.twitter.com/qMZnauywrQ — Stefan (@boring_as_heck) July 5, 2017





But our favorite moment from the whole mess was from Twitter user @JustEsrafel who came in hot:

So, NPR is calling for revolution.

Interesting way to condone the violence while trying to sound "patriotic".

Your implications are clear. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 4, 2017





The good thing about our guy D.G. here is he realized his mistake and apologized.

Okay, okay...I screwed up with @npr. I jumped the gun and tweeted when I should have waited for them to finish. I offer my apologies. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017





I Tweeted a VERY dumb comment. But ask yourselves; if read to the average American, would they know that you were reading the DOI? I do now. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017





I can't reply to you all. But stay tuned.

To those that want to mock me...go for it. I deserve it.

To those that forgive my "sin", thank you — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017

He also didn't delete any of his old tweets to cover up his mistake, which is why his are some of the only actual tweets still up while the rest are mainly screenshots of tweets that were later deleted.





Humble pie is like veggies to kid, it can taste awful but it's good for you.

Thank you, America, for feeding me. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017





Historian Kevin Kruse pointed out that this isn't the first time in relatively recent American history the Declaration of Independence has seemed offensively inflammatory to some of our most "patriotic" countrymen. Kruse cited an example from McCarthy-era Wisconsin:

The reaction to @NPR's Declaration of Independence tweets reminds me of this classic from the era of McCarthyism: https://t.co/33IMVyj0OO pic.twitter.com/fw08PI1PHF — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 5, 2017





God bless America, God bless NPR, God bless Twitter and God bless screenshots.