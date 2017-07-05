Trump Supporters Tried To Argue With The Declaration Of Independence On Twitter

To celebrate the Fourth of July — also known as Independence Day and America's 241st birthday — NPR decided to tweet the Declaration of Independence line by line. It all started with this tweet at 3pm:
Perhaps unsurprisingly, some Twitter users found the Declaration of Independence — a literally revolutionary document — a bit... extreme.
Some people took the opportunity to support the deeds of their own political heroes:
And attack those they oppose:
Some, well, some were just very confused:
Also somehow this one guy got in the mix giving a shoutout to his Delta Airlines flight attendant:
But our favorite moment from the whole mess was from Twitter user @JustEsrafel who came in hot:
The good thing about our guy D.G. here is he realized his mistake and apologized.
He also didn't delete any of his old tweets to cover up his mistake, which is why his are some of the only actual tweets still up while the rest are mainly screenshots of tweets that were later deleted.
Historian Kevin Kruse pointed out that this isn't the first time in relatively recent American history the Declaration of Independence has seemed offensively inflammatory to some of our most "patriotic" countrymen. Kruse cited an example from McCarthy-era Wisconsin:
God bless America, God bless NPR, God bless Twitter and God bless screenshots.