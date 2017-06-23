North Korea Photoshops Kim Jong-Un's Ears, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most important facts from the past few days. This week: the North Korean propaganda machine knows Photoshop, chiropractors are bad and planes can't fly in heat.

Most news about the Hermit Kingdom tends to be a mix of rumor, half-truths and hyperbole. But the news that there's a team of photo editors diligently, subtly altering the size of Kim Jon-un's ears? Completely true.

Motherboard's Sarah Emerson spoke with two North Korean experts who looked and the pixels — albeit with fancy software designed to detect image manipulation — and found that, yep, someone is Photoshopping Jong-un's ears.

It all sounds very insane! (Also not outside something our own dear leader would request.) But ask anyone who works with photos for a living and fussing with stuff in post isn't that crazy. Besides, Jong-un's ears aren't going to distract from the fact that his government killed Otto Warmbier.

[Motherboard]

In case you've confused some polo-wearing dingus who promises improved health by cracking your back with a medical professional, well, let The Outline's Yvette d'Entremont convince you otherwise.

No, popping your vertebrae out and then back in to "stimulate" the spinal cord will not rid you of what ails you. If something doesn't feel right, go to the doctor for chrissakes.

The American healthcare system is a major shitshow, and could potentially turn into an even bigger one by next week, but the medical professionals? They're good. They know what they're doing. You could mention your back pain to an optometrist and they'd be happy to recommend a decent orthopedist.

[The Outline]

Tailpipes are maybe the best thing on a car. They make the vroom-vroom noises. They're all shiny and chrome. Sometimes they spit fire.

You might be excited to learn that the 2017 Honda Civic Type-R has three tailpipes. More tailpipes, the better right? I mean, the Corvette C7 has four big honkin' pipes just stacked in a row and it looks pretty freakin' sweet. Three still probably looks okay, right?

Wrong. The 2017 Honda Civic has two normal-sized pipes with a smaller pipe just kinda sandwiched in between. It looks, not right.

Road & Track's Bob Sorokanich spoke with the absolute madmen over at Honda, and while it looks hideous, the exhaust design is pretty clever. Normally, with sportier versions of cars, the exhaust sounds dope, but on longer road trips and at highway speed the extra volume can get a bit annoying. So Honda added an extra pipe that both makes the car sound awesome when you're cruising at lower speeds but quieter at higher speeds.

Maybe the problem isn't the tailpipe, but with us and our unreasonable tailpipe-standards.

[Road & Track]

Man it's a hot one in Phoenix. With five straight days of highs over 110 F, it's like Arizona's capital is seven inches from the midday sun.

So hot, in fact, that it's too hot for some planes to take off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Why might that be? WIRED's favorite high school physics blogger Rhett Allain explains it's all about air density.

In order for the wings of a plane to work, there needs to be air. Because gases expand when heated, the air in Phoenix makes it hard for the airplanes to generate lift. And since runways are only so long, airlines have had to cancel flights until the heat dissipates.

So, for some, there is literally no escape from the heat.

[WIRED]