What The Early Hands-On Reviews Say About The Nintendo Switch

With Thursday's announcement that the Nintendo Switch will arrive on March 3rd, eager fanboys have lined up in select cities to try out the new console first. While official reviews most likely won't arrive for a few weeks, we've compiled some observations and conclusions from bloggers and fans who got their hands on the device early.

The Mobile-To-Console Transition Works Well

The selling point of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to transition from console to mobile device seamlessly. From early testing, it sounds like Nintendo got this function very right.

[T]he Switch’s central conceit is pulled off brilliantly. In multiple different games, pulling the tablet up and pushing the controllers on the side took a 20 seconds before I had what is probably the most powerful mobile console around right now.

[New York Magazine]





Its processing guts are in the tablet device itself, rather than in the box under your TV, making it a true portable that can be taken on the go. When docked with the TV, you can use a regular controller or an adapter to turn its portable attachments into something more traditional.

[The Verge]





Some Found The Controller To Be Surprisingly Comfortable

Nintendo controllers have a history of weird and uncomfortable design, but many have found Nintendo's latest effort to be admirable.

With the Joy-Cons attached, the Switch turns into a giant gamepad, with similar dimensions to the Wii U. Unlike the Wii U, the analog sticks are laid out asymmetrically, giving the controller a feel closer to the Xbox pad... I'm very happy with the layout... The (clickable) analogs sticks also feel way better than the Wii U's. They're smaller, which might be a problem for some people, but they're also lower and more rigid than any sticks Nintendo has built before.

[Engadget]





The first thing you notice about the Switch, Nintendo’s sleek new portable console, is how small the controllers are. Each JoyCon (lol) is roughly four inches, or about the size of a Kotaku news editor’s palm. Compared to, say, the Wiimote, they’re downright tiny. Yet they’re also surprisingly comfortable, not just when you stick them in the dog-eared JoyCon Grip but when you hold them separately, Wiimote and Nunchuk style.

[Kotaku]





But Not Everyone Agreed...

A handful of other reviewers, though, found the experience to be very awkward.

The buttons and joysticks are smaller and tighter than the PlayStation Dualshock or the Xbox controller, and the excess plastic on the bottom juts into your hands in a pretty unsatisfying way. It feels like a calculator masquerading as a gamepad

[Rolling Stone]





Gameplay directly on the tablet is a bit unwieldy, as anticipated, but it’s definitely useable – assuming, of course, you’re not on, say, a crowded train – that’s more Super Mario Run territory.

[TechCrunch]





The Switch Can Be A Success... If The Developers Pull Through

Despite this being a flagship launch for Nintendo, the console will only be launching with two titles. As many reviewers noted, the success of the console will rely on developers making cool games.

Of course, it’ll come down to developers creating enthralling Switch software. “What do I play next?” needs a series of knockout answers, and fast. In a world brimming with content on dozens of possible platforms that by themselves cater to many of the discrete boxes a device like Switch checks, content matters. Nintendo has some of the strongest franchises in entertainment, but it probably can’t underwrite the Switch’s future all alone.

[Time]





For now, it’s a bit a slow start — with only two proprietary titles at launch and lots of questions surrounding its online offerings... As long as the aforementioned developers and Nintendo itself are able to fully utilize the technology present, Switch will be a veritable hit. The hardware is definitely there. The company will require a bit of education to really let the console’s full potential sink in. If all goes according to plan, it might be a small burn, but a meaningful one.

[TechCrunch]





