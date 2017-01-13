Everything We Know About The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo originally announced its new console, the Nintendo Switch, in October, but little details came along with it besides the fact that the console was meant to occupy both the handheld and console spaces. Now, with a series of events in Japan, the US, and the UK, Nintendo is releasing more crucial details about the Switch. Here's what you need to know.

It Will Go On Sale On March 3rd For $300

The Switch will be priced at $299.99 in North America and 29,980 yen in Japan, Tatsumi Kimishima, president of the Japanese gaming giant, told reporters at an event on Friday. He did not specify a standard price for the European market.

[CNBC]





The Hardware Is Kind Of Crazy

Aside from the fact that you can toggle between console and portable play with the device, the controllers themselves break gaming boundaries.

[T]he controller (pictured above) can actually fragment into 3 pieces as shown in the previous October teaser trailer. The left and right pieces separate into what Nintendo calls Joy-Con, which are essentially two mini controllers. These controllers come with accessories that turn them into more fully-fledged controllers as well as an improved HD rumble back that can sense even slight haptic variations. If this is all a bit too fancy for you, Nintendo is selling a more traditional controller — called the Pro — separately.

[Popular Mechanics]





Nintendo Is Promising Better Motion Sensing And A Different Type Of Gameplay

It does look like Nintendo wants you to use the Joy-Con controllers in both hands. Nintendo’s introduced depth-sensing sensors so the controller knows where it is in relation your body, and a new style of force feedback that Nintendo claims can perfectly mimic the clink of ice in a glass. These sensors also allow you to play games with other people that don’t require you to look at the screen. Instead you face your opponent, and as Nintendo’s hardware designer said, “Look them in the eyes.” Nintendo’s first example of the tech was launch title 1-2-Switch which lets you do sword and pistol duels in your living room.

[Gizmodo]





It Will Be WiFi Based

For now, it seems as if the portability of the switch is meant to be limited WiFi hubs.

The Switch operates on WiFi. Nintendo didn’t announce cellular connectivity — so no promises of multiplayer on the subway yet. If online, users can play together in the same room, or in online multiplayer matches — but online services will not be free. Nintendo will provide a free trial of its online services until the fall of 2017.

[The Washington Post]





The Highly Anticipated ' The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Will Serve As The Console's Launch Title

Debuting an impressive new trailer for the game, Nintendo announced that "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will serve as the console's launch title. You can see a full list of titles that have been announced for the console here.

[YouTube]





You Can Already Pre-Order It At Many Retailers

As of right now, there are several places where you can preorder the Switch. Nintendo tweeted that a limited quantity of preorders will be available Friday, January 13 at 9 a.m. ET at the Nintendo Store in New York City. You can also preorder the Switch at GameStop, Amazon, Target, Walmart and BestBuy.

[cnet]





