UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Says Trump Accusers 'Should Be Heard'

On Sunday, Trump-appointed UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told "Face The Nation's" John Dickerson that the women who have accused President Trump of sexual assault and misconduct "should be heard and should be dealt with."

When asked "does the election mean that's a settled issue," Haley said "that's for the people to decide."



The unprecedented move of a Trump-appointee supporting the voices of Trump's accusers comes the week after Democratic Senator Al Franken was forced to resign under pressure from colleagues that came in the wake of multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

On Saturday while campaigning in support of Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones, Democratic Senator Cory Booker called for Trump to step down because of the sexual assault allegations made against him. Senator Jeff Merkley joined the call in a fundraising email.