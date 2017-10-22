Hilarious Photos Of People Getting Spooked In A Haunted House

Being scared is scary. But for some reason watching other people get scared is pure comedy. We do understand the reason behind this phenomenon, but we can absolutely prove it's true, thanks to a fantastic album of photographs posted to Flickr by Nightmares Fear Factory, a haunted house in Niagara Falls, Canada.
From our observation, there are five major categories of Nightmares Fear Factory photos, and they're all wonderful.
The first category is frightened families:
The second category is freaked-out friends:
The third category is macabre couples:
Category the fourth: Boo! Bros!
And the final category — scared solo:
There are more photos that fit into these categories and more still that are unclassifiable. To see them, pay a visit to the Nightmares Fear Factory Flickr page.
And, of course, if you want to star in one of these works of art yourself, head on up and over to Nightmares Fear Factory in Niagara Falls, Canada. That is, if you dare...
