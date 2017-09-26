The Best Things To Read About The NFL Protests

Donald Trump set off a national controversy over the role of politics in sports on Friday when he called for the firing of professional football players who protest racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem before each game. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired. He's fired!" said Trump at a rally for Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange. If you're wondering what to make of the waves of players who responded to Trump's comments by kneeling and linking arms before their games over the weekend, here's what you should read.

If you haven't been following the protests, start by reading San Francisco 49s player Eric Reid's clear, convincing account of how he and Colin Kapernick decided to kneel during the national anthem before games to protest the lack of accountability for police officers who kill unarmed black people.

I approached Colin the Saturday before our next game to discuss how I could get involved with the cause but also how we could make a more powerful and positive impact on the social justice movement. We spoke at length about many of the issues that face our community, including systemic oppression against people of color, police brutality and the criminal justice system. We also discussed how we could use our platform, provided to us by being professional athletes in the N.F.L., to speak for those who are voiceless.

After hours of careful consideration, and even a visit from Nate Boyer, a retired Green Beret and former N.F.L. player, we came to the conclusion that we should kneel, rather than sit, the next day during the anthem as a peaceful protest. We chose to kneel because it’s a respectful gesture. I remember thinking our posture was like a flag flown at half-mast to mark a tragedy.

[The New York Times]

Singer John Legend, writing in Slate, connects the NFL protestors to a long history of civil rights protests, from Birmingham to Selma, that are now rightly considered patriotic.

The NFL protests carry on in this tradition. They are not some arbitrary statement about a flag. They are a demand that we Americans make this country’s reality match its proud symbolism. They are an attempt to educate the public that criminal justice—mass incarceration, lengthy sentences, police brutality—is the civil rights issue of our time. Colin Kaepernick, Michael Bennett, and Marshawn Lynch are demanding that this country again take a breath, self-reflect, and recognize that we fail a large and important population in this country by investing in prison systems rather than education and housing, by using the criminal system as a first rather than last resort, and by failing to punish police officers who engage in illegal racial profiling and police abuse. They are insisting that we do better.



[Slate]

The New Yorker's Jelani Cobb puts today's calls for the kneeling NFL players to be fired in historical context, connecting them to criticism of famed jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong when he cancelled a tour in protest of Arkansas' refusal to desegregate its schools in 1957.

[T]he belief endures, from Armstrong's time and before, that visible, affluent African-American entertainers are obliged to adopt a pose of ceaseless gratitude—appreciation for the waiver that spared them the low status of so many others of their kind. Stevie Wonder began a performance in Central Park last night by taking a knee, prompting Congressman Joe Walsh to tweet that Wonder was "another ungrateful black multi-millionaire." Ungrateful is the new uppity. Trump's supporters, by a twenty-four-point margin, agree with the idea that most Americans have not got as much as they deserve—though they overwhelmingly withhold the right to that sentiment from African-Americans. Thus, the wonder is not the unhinged behavior of this weekend but rather that it took Trump so long to exploit a target as rich in potential racial resentment as wealthy black athletes who have the temerity to believe in the First Amendment.



[The New Yorker]

Part memoir, part criticism, this essay by former high school football player Bryan Washington paints a subtle, moving portrait of the systemic racism he's experienced playing and watching football.

One time a parent asked me and some friends why we'd even stay in school if we weren't running the ball. One time I hung around a tutorial session too long and when a coach caught up to me he asked what any of that had to do with me. One time during a game this buddy of mine fumbled the ball and I heard it from the stands, clear as day, a parent or a fan or someone yelled out Fucking nigger. One practice I dropped a ball and this white coach came out of nowhere, asked me what I was good for, what I thought any of us were good for, nothing, if we couldn’t even catch, and then a teammate of mine, a black dude, got right in his face, and he didn't say anything, he just stood there, and they stared at each other until the coach walked away and we never talked about it afterwards, but it was a lesson in solidarity, it was the beginning of the end.



[BuzzFeed]

Deadspin's Tom Ley, never one to mince words, lambastes the NFL for refusing to support its players' anti-police-brutality protests when it mattered and then turning them into an empty branding exercise once President Trump got involved.

For as much as the events of the past weekend were framed as Trump going to war with the NFL, our bum of a president did Roger Goodell and the league a huge favor. All they had to do was release a few limp-dick statements tsk-tsking Trump's comments for their divisiveness, come up with a few meaningless shows of pseudo-solidarity like we saw in Dallas last night, and poof: Suddenly the anthem protests aren't about a very specific set of problems plaguing this country, but about "unity," a cause more hollow than anything 25 branding execs could ever dream up in a conference room. Roger Goodell is on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Colin Kaepernick isn't.



[Deadspin]

The Atlantic's David Graham points out that by chastising NFL players who kneel for the national anthem, Trump inadvertently put the spotlight squarely back on Colin Kaepernick, who's been blackballed from the league for his protests.

Being scolded for overstepping their bounds and wearing unusual hairstyles are not the only things that unite Trump and Kaepernick. They are practically mirror images: Both men gained new prominence in 2016 while criticizing the status quo in the United States. For Trump, present-day America had tipped too far toward diversity and needed to be made great again, while for Kaepernick, it hadn't tipped far enough. They were each happy to use each other as a foil in order to advance their respective causes. Kaepernick called Trump "openly racist." Trump, even while calling for change and lamenting that the U.S. wasn't as great as it used to be at some undefined past moment, sniped that Kaepernick should move somewhere else if he didn't like America.



[The Atlantic]