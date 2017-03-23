Here Are 13 Useful New Skills to Learn in 2017

​This is it: We are knee-deep into 2017. You know, the year you get off the couch and start doing some actual stuff of actual value. What kind of stuff, you say? We're SO glad you asked. How about learning how to code? Or studying digital marketing strategies? Or even mastering tricks for coming up with new business ideas?

That's why we've assembled some our favorite online courses (starting at just $12) for learning new skills online. Plus, you can learn all this stuff from your couch. So no excuses.

Interested in learning how to code? Get your feet wet (we mean real wet) with the Complete Web Developer Course 2.0, where you learn the fundamentals of everything from HTML5 and CSS3, to building responsive websites with jQuery and PHP 7.

Even if you're a digital native, there are still plenty of digital marketing tactics to learn. This Complete Digital Marketing Course teaches you the ins and outs with 20 hours of content covering everything from developing an SEO strategy to how to effectively use Google Adwords.

Did you know Javascript is the language that powers basically every single web browser? Well, now you do - and you can master it with this Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle. You'll learn to build applications with popular frameworks and even go into advanced applications of JavaScript, including functional programming and data visualization.

Photoshop is the most dominant editing platform out there, and this Master Web Design in Photoshop course teaches you how to leverage it as a web design tool. You'll learn how to how to work with white space, utilize contrast, create design logos and more - so at the end of the day, your designs aren't just beautiful, they're functional.

Remember your childhood, parked in front of the TV, playing your favorite video games? Now you can be the creator of those games with this Master Unity By Building 6 Fully-Featured Games from Scratch course. You'll learn how to develop both 2D and 3D games, playable on iOS, Oculus Rift and other popular platforms.

The applications of Python are nearly endless: web development, data analytics, game development, robot control (seriously) - and you could learn all of it with this Become a Professional Python Programmer course. Dive into this detailed course and learn at your own pace.

Excel is a lot more than just a spreadsheet - you can use the scripting language, VBA, to automate complex tasks through programming. Grab this Become an Excel VBA Expert for Beginners course and start crunching complex numbers with just a click.

Sometimes it's a little better to work in the background: this SQL Database MasterClass: Go from Pupil to Master course teaches you how to work with databases, including SQL Statements, Views, Stored Procedures and more.

Are your photos always blurring, or do they usually include your finger right across the lens? Nab this Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography course and learn the art of taking and editing beautiful photos. You might even be able to make a side business out of it.

You could be the App Store's next big thing - get this How to Make a Freaking iPhone App: iOS 10 & Swift 3 and start building functional iOS apps today. Earn some side cash by knowing how to use Swift 3, Apple's official programming language.

Believe it or not, there's an actual science behind generating brilliant business ideas. This How to Come Up With Killer Business Ideas course teaches you how to assess a market, spot inefficiencies and employ new, disruptive business models.

Professional shooting techniques, expert editing tactics and growing your audience: you can bring out your inner Spielberg with the Complete Video Production Bootcamp. Learn to make masterful videos, no matter what your budget might be.

WordPress is a powerful platform, where you can create gorgeously responsive sites without too much technical know-how. Get savvy with WordPress with this Learn WordPress by Building 2 Responsive Websites course, and start building amazing WordPress sites independently.

