NASA Just Announced Seven New Potentially Habitable Planets — Here's What You Need To Know

Today, NASA held a special press conference announcing seven earth-sized exoplanets revolving around an ultra-cool star — creating what scientists believe are the right conditions for extraterrestrial life. The announcement came along with a trove of new information (much of which can be found at trappist.one) and a study in Nature. Here are the most important and interesting bits.

The TRAPPIST-1 System Is 39 Light-Years Away

The system, composed of seven planets and the TRAPPIST-1 star is named after that TRAPPIST (Transiting Planets and PlanetesImals Small Telescope) telescope, which made the initial discovery. It's located in the Aquarius constellation of our galaxy, but isn't visible to the naked eye or small telescopes, according to the European Southern Observatory. TRAPPIST-1 is 39 light-years away, a distance that would take our fastest spacecraft, Voyager 1, 17,000 years to travel. Our entire galaxy is 100,000 light years across.





TRAPPIST-1 Is Smaller And Cooler Than The Sun

TRAPPIST-1 is a red dwarf star, and is much smaller and much cooler than our sun.

It's what's known as a red dwarf, a very small, comparatively cool star, barely 11% of the radius of our sun and less than half its 10,000º F (5,500º C) surface temperature.

But the relatively close distance of the planets from the star make the system potentially habitable. Belgian scientist Michael Gillon, who led the study of the system, told reporters that the distance of the planets from the star resembles the distance of Jupiter from its moons:



They are very close to their star and are reminiscent of the system of moons that orbit Jupiter. They could have liquid water and life.

[Time]





Three Of The Planets Fall Within What Is Traditionally Known As The Habitable Zone

Three of the seven planets fall within the star's "habitable zone," a range of distances from the star that would create temperatures right for liquid water.

The TRAPPIST-1 system contains a total of seven planets, all around the size of Earth. Three of them — TRAPPIST-1e, f and g — dwell in their star’s so-called “habitable zone.” The habitable zone, or Goldilocks zone, is a band around every star (shown here in green) where astronomers have calculated that temperatures are just right — not too hot, not too cold — for liquid water to pool on the surface of an Earth-like world.

[CalTech]





The Planets, However, Are Probably Tidally Locked, Which May Affect Their Temperatures

The seven planets are close enough to TRAPPIST-1 that scientists believe that they are tidally locked — meaning the planets don't rotate around their axis'. This would cause massive temperature differences on each face of the planet — potentially creating habitable and non-habitable areas on the same planet.

Additionally, red dwarf stars are known for their volatility, which creates other more fiery issues for life:

Another concern is that red dwarfs can be particularly active stars with stellar eruptions, flares, and coronal mass ejections bombarding the nearby planets with radiation.

[Popular Mechanics]





The Next Step Is Studying The Atmospheres Of The Planets

While the temperatures on the planets may be right to foster life, scientists are more interested in the atmospheres.

TRAPPIST-1 emits about the same amount of X-ray and ultraviolet radiation as the Sun does, which could chew away at any protective atmospheres the planets might have.

[Nature]





Using The Hubble and James Webb telescopes, scientists will study light patterns coming from the system to attempt to discern the chemical composition of the atmosphere of each planet.

Astronomers are now focusing on whether the planets have atmospheres. If they do, they could reveal the first hints of life on the surfaces below. The Hubble telescope could detect methane and water in the alien air, but both can be produced without life. More complex and convincing molecular signatures might be spotted by Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is due to launch next year, and other instruments, such as the Giant Magellan Telescope, a ground-based observatory due to switch on in 2023. But there is only so much that can be done from afar.

[The Guardian]





The Planets Of The TRAPPIST-1 System Were Discovered And Studied By Observing The Shadows They Made

The planets were discovered from the regular and repeated shadows that are cast during transit. Thanks to the transit signals we could measure the orbital periods of the planets and could calculate the sizes of the planets. The exact time at which the planets transit also provide us with a means to measure their masses, which leads to knowing their densities and therefore their bulk properties. The planets are consistent with a rocky composition.

[trappist.one]





This Discovery Added Four New Planets To The Three That Were Discovered In The System Last May

In May 2016, researchers using TRAPPIST announced they had discovered three planets in the system. Assisted by several ground-based telescopes, including the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope, Spitzer confirmed the existence of two of these planets and discovered five additional ones, increasing the number of known planets in the system to seven.

[NASA]





More

Watch the full announcement here.

Can't get enough space news, check out Digg's Space Channel.