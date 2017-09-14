A Mystery Plane Crashes In The Desert, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Something crashed in the Nevada desert, video game space crime is still alive and ​plants are becoming less healthy.

Last week, a military pilot crashed in the Nevada desert and he died. The US Air Force released his name, Lieutenant Colonel Eric Schultz. He was 44. The US Air Force did not release what craft Schultz was flying. Which is a shame, because that's the one detail everyone seems to care about in the death of Lieutenant Colonel Eric Schultz.

Popular Mechanics' Kyle Mizokami does an excellent job of detailing who Schultz was, and explaining the various theories as to what plane he might have been flying. But the headline and hook remains: Mystery plane crashes in the desert.

And it sure hooked people. When we put it on the front page of our website, Digg.com, the readers clicked. It was nice to see. It's always nice to see when the readers want to read something. But a man is dead, seemingly the only thing people are interested in is the plane he was flying. And not in the pursuit of some greater truth or understanding of a wider geopolitical struggle. It's just out of sheer, dumb curiosity.

This isn't meant to be a criticism of the media's thirst for traffic, nor the public's unfailing ability to gravitate towards the most inhuman of stories. Just that in the course of people just trying to do their jobs or escape ever-encroaching boredom we, inevitably, manifest tragedy. Mundane, everyday tragedy.

[Popular Mechanics]

If there's one truth in this world, it's that massively-multiplayer online role playing game "EVE Online" is more interesting to read about than it is to actually play. To play "EVE Online" and get to the point where one can even marginally participate in the kind of large-scale hijinks the game promises takes months and years. But it only takes a few minutes to read about them.

This latest tale comes from Kotaku's Lee Yancy. Here, one player managed to steal everything from 4,000 people. If you're curious as to how this might have happened, well, you should read Yancy's yarn about it. He's more well-versed in the politics of "EVE" and trying to summarize it here would both be a disservice to the story and also a quasi-jerk move on our part. So read his story.

The only thing I'll add is what makes "EVE" drama so singular is that it's not driven solely by the game's mechanics. Usually you'll hear about oddities like stream honking and it's usually a few players exploiting a thing in the game to limited effect. In "EVE" it's all driven by human nature. People lie, they betray each other, they band together to drive out jerks, they troll each other. And it's all within the confines of the game. Maybe that's why we'll always keep reading about "EVE."

[Kotaku]

It's a bit of a writing crutch to rely on personal anecdote but here goes anyway. This summer my roommate and I drove from New York to Chicago. We took I-80 almost the entire way. The only thing I noticed was just... how many trucks there are. Aging, beat-up trucks. Trucks with menacing spiked lug nuts. Trucks hauling three medium-sized trailers. Dozens of trucks huddled next to each other in the middle of the night at rest stops. Trucks that, seemingly, were banded together on the road to keep those pesky cars — us — at bay.

So many trucks. I wanted to know more about them. David Hill's excellent dive into American trucking culture and its national competition does exactly that. Yes, truckers know exactly how deadly the things they drive are. Yes, truckers are extremely proud of their profession. Yes, the entire country relies on trucks to fulfill even the most simple of logistical operations.

The next time you're on the road, don't think of the trucks as a thing to get around. Think of the people driving them.

[The Ringer]

When it comes to eating, everyone loves to quote Michael Pollan: "Eat food, not too much, mostly plants." However, after one reads Helena Bottemiller Evich on the work of mathematician Irakli Loladze, Pollan's famous truism might, well, seem less true.

It might appear obvious that in the quest for feeding the growing population of the Earth, sacrifices were made. In the quest of growing more, farmers were forced to grow fruits and vegetables that would yield more and hold up to the rigors of shipping. Naturally, we assumed that it was a fair trade that those fruits and vegetables would be less flavorful, and more importantly, less nutritious.

But it doesn't have to be this way. More accurately, Loladze argues, it doesn't work this way. According to Loladze's research, the amount of nutrition in a given food source is linked to amount of carbon dioxide in the air. The more CO2, the more carbohydrates the plants produce, replacing the nutrients we need and thus the less nutritious the food becomes.

Not to get reductive, but seeing the ongoing hurricane season and pieces like Evich's and it's hard to not see that the Earth is, purposefully or not, trying to reject humanity like a bad cold.

[Politico]