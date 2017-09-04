Witness Infinite Truth And Raw Power With These Images From The Best Flickr Account

One of the hardest jobs in media is trying to find relevant imagery for your blog post. In my many years of mining the depths of Creative Commons imagery there seems to be one overriding rule: Free, good and CC-licensed​ — you can only pick two. Go ahead, try it for yourself — wade amongst the decade-old point and shoot pictures, the Second Life screenshots and the poorly-framed entry-level DSLR images. Feel the depressing mediocrity wash over you.

The only exception to all of this is one Flickr account: new 1lluminati. On the surface it's a repository for the artwork found on New Illuminati — a New Age news blog that sits somewhere between Benevolent Infowars and Environmentalist Lone Gunman.

While the information The New Illumunati professes is, well, from a certainly unique perspective, the images are on another plane. Looking at these heavily-edited photo illustrations is like looking at the world with your third cybereye finally open. The truths of the world have been laid bare and the only thing left is to feel infinite power of understanding.

"Jim Bakker goes to Burning Man and vapes salvia and creates a Second Life account [and] this is what it looks like," Twitch designer Kevin Tang describes it on Twitter. "This is like Dark Salesforce."

In the spirit of Creative Commons, let us walk through this incredibly powerful body of work. It is very essential that you play this in the background as you bear witness to boundless wisdom.

This is but a small sampling of what's on offer in New Illuminati's full collection on Flickr, where your new future desktop wallpaper currently resides. Thank you for going on this journey with us. Enjoy your weekend.