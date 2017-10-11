Why Did NBC News Kill Ronan Farrow's Explosive Report About Harvey Weinstein?

​This week's blockbuster long read was Ronan Farrow's investigation into Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual harassment and assault for the New Yorker. Seven women went on the record with Farrow about their experiences with Weinstein, including two women who described Weinstein raping them. Additionally, Farrow obtained an audio recording of an NYPD sting operation in which Weinstein admitted to groping a model named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. The article is a deeply reported, thoroughly damning piece of journalism.

Farrow is a freelance correspondent for NBC News, and many people wondered why he published his story with the New Yorker instead of the network he's best associated with. Last night, Farrow appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show to discuss his article, and Maddow asked him just that question (starting at 3:49 in the video below).

You would have to ask NBC and NBC executives about the details of that story. I'm not going to comment on any news organization's story that they did or didn't run. I will say that over many years, many news organizations have circled this story and faced a great deal of pressure in doing so. And there are now reports emerging publicly about the kinds of pressure that news organizations face in this. And that is real.



Maddow replied that NBC News said that Farrow's story wasn't publishable, and Farrow denied that claim. "There were multiple determinations that it was reportable at NBC," he said.

So why didn't NBC News run Farrow's story? Here's what we know so far.

Farrow Started Working On The Story For NBC Back In December, And It Was Supposed To Air In February

The Daily Beast reports that Farrow started working on the story with NBC News investigative unit producer Rich McHugh back in December. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the story was originally supposed to air in February, before the Oscars. Farrow allegedly filmed an interview with actress Rose McGowan in January, but McGowan later withdrew her permission to air it because of a non-disclosure agreement she had signed. However, he reportedly recorded on-the-record interviews with at least three other women.

By several accounts, at least eight women claiming to have been sexually harassed, abused, or assaulted by Weinstein had agreed to go on camera — most of them anonymously in shadow, but two alleged victims with their names and faces. A third alleged victim was willing to allow her name to be used, but not her on-camera image, according to sources, and at least two of the women who spoke to NBC News ultimately ended up in The New Yorker piece.



NBC Has Had The NYPD Sting Tape Since July

The NYPD sting tape, in which Gutierrez confronts Weinstein about groping her, is a centerpiece of Farrow's report for the New Yorker. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Farrow got that tape for NBC News back in July.

Farrow and his NBC News producers have had an audio recording of a 2015 sting conducted by the NYPD Special Victims Division since July, said multiple sources. Portions of the audio — which stemmed from the investigation into charges made by model and actress Ambra Battilana Gutierrez — was released with The New Yorker story and has been played incessantly as major media outlets have picked up Farrow’s reporting.



The Official NBC Line Is That Farrow's Story Was Not Strong Enough To Broadcast

NBC News has put out an unattributed statement claiming that it rejected Farrow's early reporting because it "didn't meet the standard to go forward with a story."

Ronan has had a non-exclusive relationship with NBC News for the last year. He brought NBC News early reporting that didn't meet the standard to go forward with a story; it was nowhere close to what ultimately ran in The New York Times or The New Yorker — for example, at that time he didn't have one accuser willing to go on the record or identify themselves.



He asked if he could bring it to a print outlet (presumably sources might be more willing to cooperate vs. going on camera), NBC agreed, with the understanding that if he got the story published he would come back and talk about it. The story he published is radically different than what he brought to NBC News.



Insiders also told the Daily Beast that "Farrow had not arranged a sufficient number of usable on-camera interviews with Weinstein's alleged victims" and that the NYPD sting tape wasn't considered newsworthy enough to report on without additional context.

Sources Close To Farrow Say His Story Was Just As Strong When He Was Working On It For NBC

Farrow told Maddow that his story was "reportable at NBC," and a source close to his project told the Daily Beast the same thing — that Farrow's NBC News team had "enough for a story" but that NBC News president killed it for some reason.

According to a television-industry insider familiar with Farrow's NBC News project, however, "Farrow and his producer had been working this for 10 months. They had eight interviews on camera, with a mix of silhouette and not-silhouette — so eight women speaking. They had an NYPD audio tape, and they had enough for a story. And NBC did everything they could to delay it, complicate it, and ultimately Noah [Oppenheim] killed it. NBC shut it down."

This person continued: "It is what it is, and everybody can see it. It's crazy. There's no reason, journalistically, for the story to have been killed. Obviously, there was some other reason — and I don't know what that is."

Some Insiders Say The Story Was Killed After An NBC Universal Executive VP Started Reviewing It

Some people told The Daily Beast that NBC News pulled the plug on Farrow's report after Kimberley D. Harris, an executive vice president and the general counsel of NBC Universal — NBC News' parent company — began reviewing it.

The vetting process lasted weeks and weeks, through much of the summer, but ended shortly after Kimberley D. Harris, executive vice president and general counsel of NBC Universal, subjected the material to her own review. Since Harris oversees the in-house lawyering of all the company divisions, an NBC source said it would not be unusual for her to review news division material for potential exposure to litigation. And although Harris reports to NBC Universal Chief Executive Steve Burke, a source insisted Burke wasn't involved in the decision to spike the Weinstein story.

Indeed, according to this account, Harris never formally weighed in, because NBC News had already pulled the plug by the time she finished examining Farrow's work.

Weinstein Reportedly Tried To Prevent Farrow From Taking His Story To The New Yorker

It's unclear how, but Weinstein's legal team attempted to prevent Farrow from finding another outlet for his story after NBC News killed it. Farrow reportedly pitched the story to the New Yorker in August.

Two sources told THR that Weinstein's legal team attempted to block Farrow from taking material that he gathered at NBC News to The New Yorker. Sallie Hofmeister, Weinstein's representative, did not immediately return a request for comment.



Weinstein Has Worked With NBC Universal Multiple Times

There is a decades-long business connection between NBC Universal (NBC News' parent company) and Weinstein.

He had enjoyed a long business relationship with NBC Universal, and Universal Pictures produced both his seven-Oscar Shakespeare in Love in 1998 and 2009's Inglourious Basterds, for instance, while he had co-produced the hit reality-TV show Project Runway for the NBC-owned Bravo channel.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim Denies That He Killed The Story Under Pressure From Weinstein

Today, Oppenheim told his staff that "the notion that we would try to cover for a powerful person is deeply offensive to all of us." He also reiterated the claim that "we didn't feel that we had all the elements that we needed to air it."

I wanted to come up here and proactively address some of the noise that has been circulating regarding Ronan Farrow's great Harvey Weinstein scoop. Because it would pain all of us who were involved in that, and involved in investigations, if anyone at this organization thought there was anything to be ashamed of in that decision-making process... The notion that we would try to cover for a powerful person is deeply offensive to all of us...



Here's what NBC News prez Noah Oppenheim said today at internal meeting on network's passing on Weinstein story: pic.twitter.com/piIUvILCse — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) October 11, 2017

NBC News Has Faced Criticism In The Past For Sitting On The Trump 'Access Hollywood' Tape

After the Washington Post reported on the "Access Hollywood" tape — in which President Trump bragged about groping women — about a year ago, NBC News came under fire for not reporting on footage it already possessed.

Recorded in 2005 for the NBC-owned Access Hollywood entertainment show, the video captures backstage sexual boasting by Trump to the show’s co-host, Billy Bush, who goads him on. Once NBC News learned that its Trump tape had been leaked to the Post and the paper was preparing a story, the network aired its own story, getting beat by about 10 minutes...



NBC doesn't look good here, and no amount of finessing will make it look any prettier. The NBC News tick-tocks published by the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and CNN portray the network as an overly cautious, lawyer-dominated entity, more interested in protecting its employee Bush — who has recently joined NBC's Today show — than performing like a hard-charging news outlet.



There are also longstanding rumors that NBC has footage of Trump saying "'unfathomably despicable' racist comments" on the set of "The Apprentice."