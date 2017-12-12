Bask In The Beauty Of Nat Geo's 'Nature Photographer Of The Year' Contest Winners

2017 was a rough year in a lot of ways, but if National Geographic's annual nature photographer of the year contest is any indication, it was a stellar year for observing the beauty of nature through a camera lens.
This unbelievable photo of a timid male orangutan by Jayaprakash Joghee Bojan took home the grand prize ($7,500). It's also an amazing piece of art.
Obviously not every photo entered in the contest could win $7,500, but in our opinion, all the individual category winners and runners-up are phenomenal. Below are some of our favorites, like the winner in the Aerials category over an Australian natural rock pool by Todd Kennedy.
This shot, by Alejandro Prieto, of a Caribbean pink flamingo feeding a little flamingo chick is appropriately titled "Mother's Love," and took home second place honors in the Wildlife category.
Third place in the Wild Life category went to Bence Mate for "White Fighters."
Yuhan Liao took home second prize in the Landscapes category for this incredible shot of China's Dushanzi Grand Canyon.
Mike Olbinski's beautiful still of a lightning strike over the Grand Canyon took home third place in the Landscapes category.
This subtle shot called "Drip," is by Greg C., and is absolutely phenomenal. It placed third in Aerials.
David Swindler's shot of a canyon meandering through Utah won the people's choice award for Aerials.
Stare eye-to-eye with Shane Gross's photo titled "In Your Face." It won second place in the Underwater category.
"Flying Fish In Motion" by Michael O'Neill is both very straightforward and very cool.
Jennifer ONeil's image of tarpon eyeing an enormous school of scad in the Caribbean Sea is just breathtaking.
