MVMT Is Giving Away A Free Trip To Hawaii Filmed By A Kickass Videographer

You know MVMT for their badass watches that are actually affordable. Well now they're teaming up with renowned videographer Sam Kolder to send one hella lucky winner and their (even luckier) friend on a 5 day/ 4 night all-expenses-paid excursion to Oahu, Hawaii. Everything from your flights, lodging, activities, food and drinks will be included. Dope.​

Even doper? Your entire trip will be captured by Sam Kolder. He's earned hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube and Instagram and, like MVMT, is in the business of making cool shit.

Want to travel like a YouTube star? Enter now. (And plz take us with you.)





MVMT (pronounced ”movement”) was founded on the belief that style shouldn’t break the bank. Their goal is to change the way you think about fashion by offering high-quality minimalist products at a revolutionary price.

