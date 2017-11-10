Is Kenneth Branagh's 'Murder On The Orient Express' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Murder on the Orient Express," one of Agatha Christie's most famous Hercule Poirot detective novels, has been adapted a number of times — so why do it again? Because this version is directed by and stars Kenneth Branagh, of course! Okay, sarcasm aside, Branagh has assembled a considerable cast for his go at Poirot: Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dame Judi Dench, Leslie Odom Jr., Olivia Colman, Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz all appear in this flashy update to Christie's classic. Is all this star power worth the trouble? Here's what the reviews have to say:
For The Uninitiated, Here's How 'Murder' Starts (Spoilers!)
Poirot is on vacation. He manages to get a spot on an unusually crowded luxury train from Istanbul. The train and its aristocratic passengers chug along happily until knocked off their tracks by a snowdrift in Yugoslavia. By night, somebody kills an American passenger by the name of Ratchett in a frenzy of uneven knife blows. Weirdly, his door was locked. Whodunnit? The rest of Murder on the Orient Express sees Poirot unspool the mystery with his famous little gray cells. The train setting makes it vintage Christie: It is even more confined than the traditional “house party at a country manor” murder-mystery.
The victim, Edward Ratchett (Johnny Depp, playing it relatively straight for once), was a shady art dealer with plenty of enemies, so not even his associates seem surprised when he winds up stabbed to death. But the guilty party is almost certainly still on the train, which leaves about a dozen possible suspects.
Make No Mistake: This Is A Serious Trial Run At A Poirot Film Series
Branagh — who brought such lively joy to his last film directorial effort, Cinderella — seems determined to keep fun far away from this snowbound locomotive. Murder on the Orient Express is self-serious and mawkish, a tone that strikes me as antithetical to Christie's deliciously icy mien.
In this script, penned by "Blade Runner 2049" screenwriter Michael Green, Poirot is always the top priority. From the stilted prologue (in which the great detective is introduced with an undue degree of suspense), to the nauseating farewell that inevitably teases a Hercule Poirot Cinematic Universe, Branagh's take on the character is lodged somewhere between a Shakespearian fool and a superhero.
You Might Find Branagh's Take On Poirot Interesting...
Branagh's performance turns out to be the movie's one fully realized element, the unnecessary addition of a long-ago love interest notwithstanding. With teasing elegance and supple gravity the actor brings out not only the detective's mental agility but also his very human, irritable side, his near-pathological insistence on neatness and symmetry. You understand, on an almost visceral level, why Poirot can't abide murder and the moral disorder it brings into the world. As for the mustache, it's nothing short of a tonsorial stunner, so big and scene-stealing you start to wonder if it should qualify as one of the murder suspects.
Most radically, this is a Poirot with heart. This interpretation is a dumb idea, but Mr. Branagh, an actor of prodigious skills, can at least pull this one half off.
... Unless You're Used To The Character In Books And Other Adaptations
Branagh highlights an emotional temper within the Belgian master investigator, a sadness and a fury that give Branagh plenty of opportunity to bellow and emote and frame himself — I mean, Poirot — as a melancholy martyr to mystery.
Branagh's Poirot has nothing on David Suchet's iconic TV take:
Kenneth Branagh does not exactly respect the Poirot archetype. Notably, he converts Poirot's fussiness (which, to be fair, could come across as homophobic in the wrong hands) into obsessive compulsive tendencies. Instead of endless mustache-grooming, we see Poirot straightening others' ties and fixating on symmetry. But in so doing, Branagh subtracts all the femininity from Poirot’s character, which in Suchet's performance felt key to his insight into the clumsy masculine criminal brain.
Because Branagh's Being Branagh, This Movie Focuses More On Poirot
Murder is far too invested in Poirot's moodiness to stay away from him for too long, a problem that steadily worsens, so that by the time the final reveal comes — the supposedly satisfying cap-off to this twisty investigation — it arrives flatly, limply. It's hard to be all that invested in this fake-looking world when we barely know its real inhabitants.
Interesting things percolate under the surface, as all of the passengers are traveling with a lot of baggage. But the movie only cares about the suspects for as long as they're sharing the screen with Poirot.
It's A Shame That The Other Cast Members Don't Get Their Due Spotlight
The trick with such a sprawling cast is for the characters to efficiently make individual impressions. That works with some — especially Josh Gad's sneaky Hector MacQueen and a flirtatious widow played by Michelle Pfeiffer. Mostly, though, the big-name cast is wasted, leaving Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Olivia Colman and Penélope Cruz with little to do.
Branagh's movie, rushing to reach its destination in under two hours, gives the characters short shrift and unwittingly reinforces the story’s class disparities: The A-listers tear into their roles with gusto while the others, among them Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's boisterous businessman, Willem Dafoe's German-accented professor and Marwan Kenzari's personality-deficient train conductor, linger mostly in the shadows.
Even Pfeiffer's big moment is relegated to the end credits, where she can be heard singing a love ballad called "Never Forget." Like everything else here, it's hard to remember.
Ridley seems destined for massive stardom — she commands the screen every time her character, Mary, spars with Poirot — but she, like virtually everybody else, frequently seems in search of something to do while Branagh is monologuing. Judi Dench won an Academy Award for one scene in "Shakespeare in Love," but she barely registers at all as a snooty princess; ditto Olivia Colman, far too talented to play a handmaiden whose link to the murder is established tenuously at best.
If You're Really Just In The Theater To See A-Listers In A Cool Train, Hopefully The Bad CGI Won't Distract You
"Murder" may lack urgency, but it does have style. The sets, the costumes and the vistas are stunning. And cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos — a frequent Branagh collaborator — gets inventive filming inside cramped quarters, occasionally capturing the action from overhead or documenting a scene from outside while panning past the train’s windows.
It is a very opulent train, and the cinematography by Haris Zambarloukos gets all its ornate detail. It also gets the detail of the mostly C.G.I. special effects and settings, and here the marriage of digital and analog is awkward.
TL;DR
Ultimately, "Murder on the Orient Express" isn't necessarily awful; it's just inert, a prestige pic that's too busy looking handsome and respectable to evoke any real intrigue or emotional involvement.
