What Do The Russia Probe Indictments Mean In The Big Picture? Here's What To Read

On Monday, special prosecutor Robert Mueller indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort's associate Rick Gates for money laundering. Mueller's team also revealed that a lower-level Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty earlier this month to misleading the FBI about his communications with Russia during the campaign.

The charges against Manafort, Gates and Papadopoulos raise more questions than they answer: What is Mueller's end game? Who else could get indicted? Did the Trump campaign actively collude with Russia to influence the election? If you want to understand what the indictments mean legally, politically and practically, read these six pieces of commentary.

Vox's Zach Beauchamp argues that Mueller is using the "Capone gambit" — going after criminals for relatively minor but easily provable crimes — on Manafort and Gates, while also trying to send a message to other players in the Trump campaign.

The ultimate goal, experts say, is to offer them a plea deal in exchange for information on the core aim of the investigation: Uncovering any criminal misconduct relating to Russia’s role in the 2016 election. Manafort was not only the campaign manager for months, but present at some vital moments — most notably, the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting set up by Donald Trump Jr. to discuss potentially acquiring information on Clinton from Russia.

They are, in short, marrying the Al Capone tactic of prosecuting quasi-related criminal wrongdoing with a broader strategy of trying to get Trump campaign members to turn states' evidence in exchange for plea deals. If you tell us what you know about Russia, Mueller is suggesting, we might go easy on the other stuff.

The Atlantic's David A. Graham points out that any competent vetting procedure would have kept Manafort, Gates and Papadopoulos, each of whom had questionable records, out of the Trump campaign.

Trump is not a policy expert, and although he occasionally boasted that he would learn what he needed on the job, his real sell to voters was that he would be an effective manager and dealmaker. For the details, he promised repeatedly, he would hire the best people. Instead, his campaign empowered a pair of aides who, according to prosecutors, were years into a $75 million money-laundering scheme, and named a foreign-policy aide with little experience who fancied himself a savvy global operator. The reasons why Manafort, Gates, and Papadopoulos were disastrously unwise picks were different, although they are all converging in the special counsel's investigation.



New York's Cristian Farias argues that the Papadopoulos charges are the biggest story of the day, at least as far as Trump is concerned, because they shed very unflattering light on the Trump campaign's attitude toward Russia.

[B]y every objective measure, Papadopoulos, minor actor though he seems to be, is the biggest bombshell of Monday's revelations — and Mueller's first major signal of what he’s been up to since his appointment last May. For one, the acts that gave rise to Papadopoulos's conviction arose and were investigated by the FBI before Mueller was tapped to lead the probe into links between the Trump campaign and Moscow — which undercuts Trump's repeated claims that the special counsel is on a witch hunt and that collusion never occurred...

[I]t is impossible not to conclude, after reading about the conduct over which Mueller nailed Papadopoulos, that the Trump campaign aide, whose title was foreign-policy adviser, was trying hard to cozy up to the Russians. And to procure from them something that Trump himself repeatedly obsessed over: any and all hacked emails relating to Hillary Clinton and her campaign.



Just Security's John Reed suggests that even though none of the charges in Manafort's indictment have to do explictly with Russia's meddling in the election, they suggest indirectly that Manafort may have been compromised by Russian intelligence agents.

Make no mistake. Paul Manafort’s arrest is very likely directly tied to Russian intelligence operations. Even a quick look at his indictment shows this. In Ukraine, Manafort made millions of dollars between 2006 and 2015 working to advance the agenda of the Party of Regions, a political organization with close ties to Russia. He then, according to the indictment, laundered those millions through Cyprus, a country widely known as the laundromat of choice for wealthy Russians. "Start with Cyprus. Any time you see Russia and Cyprus connected, it’s a huge red flag," an investment banker with experience in eastern Europe told me months ago after I asked how one would search for financial ties between Trump and Russia.

Given how thoroughly Russian intelligence had penetrated Ukraine's government by 2014, the Kremlin, at the very least, had to have known about Manafort's illegal activities, giving it leverage to turn him into an asset. A move straight out of the customary Russian intelligence playbook.

The Intercept's Marcy Wheeler writes that the charges that Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to put Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a very tough spot.

Sessions has repeatedly testified to the Senate that he knows nothing about any collusion with the Russians (though in his most recent appearance, he categorized that narrowly by saying he did not "conspire with Russia or an agent of the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election").

But the Papadopoulos plea shows that Sessions — then acting as Trump’s top foreign policy adviser — was in a March 31, 2016, meeting with Trump at which Papadopoulos explained "he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and President Putin." It also shows that Papadopoulos kept a number of campaign officials in the loop on his efforts to set up a meeting between Trump and Putin, though they secretly determined that the meeting "should be someone low level in the campaign so as not to send any signal," itself a sign the campaign was trying to hide its efforts to make nice with the Russians.

The Washington Post's Michael Gerson asks Republican lawmakers to ask themselves how far they are willing to go to defend the president as Trump attacks Mueller's credibility.

Trump's ultimate objective in all this matters greatly. If he wants to recruit Republicans into a defense of the shady political and business dealings of Paul Manafort and the rest of the president’s political circle — now exposed by federal indictment — it will be discrediting and humiliating. A party that rallies to the defense of corruption will eventually be seen as a swamp in need of clearing. But if Trump's goal is to escape a tightening legal investigation by firing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and issuing a string of self-protective pardons, the participation of the Republican Party takes on a different meaning. In this case, Trump would be turning his authoritarian pose into authoritarian practice, removing an essential check on the abuse of power. Liberal democracy itself would be under attack from an American Putinism. And elected Republicans who enabled this would be complicit in a crime against the Constitution and violate the oath they took to defend it.

